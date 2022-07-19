ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County fireman struck on I-40, undergoes surgery

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago
A fireman for the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department was struck while responding Monday night with mutual aid for a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 40 in Hickman County.

Capt. Ted Presgraves was hit by a van heading westbound at about 9:40 p.m. while he was standing at the pump of a tanker truck, according to fire department officials. Presgraves was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries and had leg surgery Tuesday morning. Fire Chief Mike Grant said the surgery was successful and doctors believe Presgraves might not need more surgeries.

The van first crashed into a tanker truck, struck a passenger vehicle, and then hit a second tanker truck as well as Presgraves, according to emergency responders, who then helped the van driver as well as the captain.

IN THIS ARTICLE
