Forum Drone: Update on I-170 & Olive Developments

This week, Construction Forum Photographer/Videographer’s Louis Kelly’s drone camera captures bustling projects both east and west of I-170 on Olive Boulevard. In November, with construction well underway, Larry Chapman, CEO...
Just when we thought this beloved retail chain was gone for good, it decided to make a major come back, and we couldn't be more excited. If you are an adult now, you probably have fond memories of the iconic toy store, Toys "R" Us. The store was a staple in many childhoods, providing a magical place to find the latest and greatest toys and gadgets.
At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure. The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.
BALTIMORE -- The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is looking for public input on phase 2 of the Inner Harbor's newly-renovated Rash Field Park. The organization is hosting a meeting and ice cream social next Wednesday evening at the park, where planners will present design ideas and concepts for Rash Field and ask for insight on what to add to the park. Taharka Brothers will be providing free ice cream. After a years-long, $16.8 million effort to breathe new life into the waterfront park, the six-acre space reopened last year with an adventure park and nature park for children, a newly installed skate park and a shaded lawn where people can sit and enjoy views of the city's skyline. The forum will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 27 and is free to attend. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Find more information about Rash Field Park here.
