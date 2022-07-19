Body found wrapped in blanket, duct tape, sheet in SW Houston ditch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire at a business on Houston's southside was caught on camera as flames burned multiple vehicles. At about 4:00 a.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to a vehicle storage lot with multiple vehicles on fire on Lozier near Ward. HFD said they made an offensive...
HOUSTON — One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at a gas station in southeast Houston, according to police. The shooting happened around 10:23 p.m. Saturday at the Exxon near Astoria Boulevard and the Gulf Freeway. Prior to their arrival, Houston Police Assistant Chief...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The person found inside a trash can in the Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday night has now been identified. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it was 31-year-old Shelby Vercher. Her cause of death hasn't been determined. As of Friday evening, Houston police representatives would not...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The owner of a used car dealership was shot and killed by his ex-brother-in-law after an argument, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at a used car dealership near 7800 Fallbrook Drive in northwest Harris County.
STAFFORD, Texas — A woman is on the run after a man was found fatally shot at a motel room in Stafford, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The incident began around 7 a.m. Sunday at the Stafford Inn on Murphy Road. Sgt. Beall says deputies were responding...
HOUSTON – A Houston grandmother from the Houston area, who has been a Domino’s employee for the past 16 years, was robbed while out making a pizza delivery. Sixty-three-year-old Olga Serpas is trying to figure out how to make ends meet after her only means of transportation was stolen while she was out making a pizza delivery earlier this week.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department and SWAT are at the scene of a shooting after one person was injured Saturday morning, according to police. HPD believes the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment in southeast Houston. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. Police responded to a...
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The missing 11-year-old who was at the center of Friday's AMBER Alert out of Missouri City, Texas has been found alive, according to FBI Houston. The agency tweeted the girl was found at about 9:30 p.m. in southeast Houston. No further details were given. FBI...
HOUSTON — A man was shot twice by two gunmen wearing ski masks on board a METRO bus in west Houston Friday morning, according to police. This happened near a bus stop in the 1800 block of Enclave Parkway before the bus driver eventually came to a stop at S. Dairy Ashford Road near Whittington Drive.
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a suspect who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in east Houston back in January. Jose Everado Castorena III, 31, was charged with murder by the 182nd State District Court in a shooting that happened on Jan. 13. Police said he remains at-large.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed at a motel in southwest Harris County, according to deputies. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. At about 7:15 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the 12100 block of Murphy Road. Investigators said...
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A Missouri City police officer was shot at the end of a chase early Saturday morning. The officer was rushed to the Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center in the back of a patrol unit and was seen being carried into the emergency room by several officers.
Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
MISSION BEND, Texas — An arrest was made on Thursday in the May murder of an A/C repairman in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said investigators have charged 17-year-old Elijah Jacob Thornton with the murder of 51-year-old Wagil Aly. According to HCSO, Thornton has been booked into the Harris County jail.
HOUSTON — Two people, including a teenager, were injured Wednesday in a house fire in northwest Houston. Their injuries include second-degree burns, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. This happened in the 7300 block of Pebblemill Lane, which is between Highway 249 and Bammel North Houston Road.
HOUSTON — The family of a man shot and killed by a Harris County sheriff’s sergeant is still calling for transparency. Thursday afternoon, the family of Roderick Brooks says HCSO showed them edited body camera footage of the incident. KHOU 11 has learned the video will be released to the public on Friday.
HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
HOUSTON — A woman who lives a few blocks from NRG Park is describing a terrifying ordeal that happened early this morning. The victim said she and her boyfriend were asleep in their apartment when her ex-boyfriend broke into the unit overnight. She said he shot and killed her current boyfriend and kidnapped her, according to Houston police.
Comments / 0