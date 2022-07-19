ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Body found wrapped in blanket, duct tape, sheet in SW Houston ditch

KHOU
KHOU
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — Houston police said they're investigating after a body was found wrapped in blankets in a southwest Houston ditch. The discovery was made Tuesday around 9 a.m....

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Southwest Houston#Duct#Blankets#Sw Houston#Bissonnet Street
cw39.com

HPD identifies suspect still at large in deadly east Houston shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a suspect who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in east Houston back in January. Jose Everado Castorena III, 31, was charged with murder by the 182nd State District Court in a shooting that happened on Jan. 13. Police said he remains at-large.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE RAID HOME

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
SPLENDORA, TX
KHOU

Two injured, including teen, in house fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people, including a teenager, were injured Wednesday in a house fire in northwest Houston. Their injuries include second-degree burns, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. This happened in the 7300 block of Pebblemill Lane, which is between Highway 249 and Bammel North Houston Road.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Five puppies found dead in Houston backyard: officials

HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman kidnapped, her boyfriend killed by her ex, according to Houston police

HOUSTON — A woman who lives a few blocks from NRG Park is describing a terrifying ordeal that happened early this morning. The victim said she and her boyfriend were asleep in their apartment when her ex-boyfriend broke into the unit overnight. She said he shot and killed her current boyfriend and kidnapped her, according to Houston police.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy