How to watch the 2022 ESPY awards: Time, TV channel, nominees
By Yzzy Liwanag
Syracuse.com
5 days ago
All your favorite athletes are getting ready to be on the red carpet for the 2022 ESPY awards. Hosted by Stephen Curry, the ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 20 (7/20/2022) at 8 p.m. ET in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. A live stream is available on DirecTV...
BLAINE, Minn. -- The fourth 3M Open is in the books here at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and Tony Finau is the champion with a dramatic comeback finish on the back nine.It was a drama-packed back nine. Scott Piercy led by five at one point, then fell apart. The downfall was punctuated by a triple bogey on 14, as it took him two shots to get out of a fairway bunker, the second going in the water.That opened the door for Finau, who hung around all weekend then rattled off four birdies on the back nine, thanks to multiple...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Martín Pérez allowed four hits over seven strong innings to extend his dominant undefeated streak and beat fellow All-Star Paul Blackburn, leading the Texas Rangers to an 11-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Pérez (8-2) had six strikeouts and won his career-best eighth straight decision. The first-time All-Star is unbeaten in his last 17 starts, passing Kyle Gibson for the Rangers’ single-season franchise record. “I (didn’t) even know that I have that kind of number,” Pérez said. “I’m just looking to feel comfortable every time when I go out there. How I believe in myself now – I know who I am and what I can do on the mound – is great.” Texas nearly let it all go to waste.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players’ association made a proposal...
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram to complete their draft-class contracts Sunday as players began to report to training camp. Booth, a cornerback, was a second-round pick out of Clemson, 42nd overall. Ingram, a guard, was a second-round selection out of LSU, 59th overall. The Vikings signed their eight other draft picks earlier this summer. The Vikings announced 31 players who reported to team headquarters. The first wave included all rookies, some inexperienced returners, some players recovering from injuries and all three quarterbacks on the roster: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond. The remainder of the players must report by Tuesday. The first full-team practice is Wednesday at the TCO Performance Center, where the team shifted training camp in 2018.
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — The teeenage grandson of Hall of Fame football coach and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs is set to make his Cup Series debut Sunday at Pocono Raceway after Kurt Busch was not cleared to race with a head injury. Ty Gibbs got the call to replace Busch in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing and starts in the back of the field a day after he finished second in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series race at Pocono. The 43-year-old Busch, who has hinted next season will be his last driving in NASCAR, tweeted he suffered from “concussion-like symptoms” from a hit suffered during Saturday’s qualifying session. Busch was not cleared on Sunday morning by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete. “The tests indicate that I am still recovering,” Busch wrote.
