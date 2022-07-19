ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Virginia court upholds Dinwiddie woman's 2021 conviction for crashing car with kids inside

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZLdd_0glLdQjY00

No one in the vehicle was wearing seat belts when the car hit some trees and overturned twice at a high rate of speed. Two of the four children were ejected from the vehicle after the crash.

The Progress-Index

RICHMOND — The Virginia Court of Appeals has upheld a Dinwiddie County woman's conviction on a child-abuse charge from a 2020 single-vehicle crash where four children riding with her were not wearing any protective restraints and two of them were thrown from the car upon impact.

In the appeal, the lawyer for Channiece Argean Rose admitted that his client had been drinking prior to the crash, but it was her negligence behind the wheel, not alcohol consumption, that was responsible for the wreck. In a ruling released Tuesday morning, the appellate court disagreed, saying that Rose's appearance and demeanor at the scene proved that wrong.

Rose, 32, was convicted last year in Dinwiddie Circuit Court of child abuse with reckless disregard for human life. She was sentenced to five years in jail with three-and-a-half years suspended.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. May 22, 2020 on Old Stage Road near Old Bole Road in Dinwiddie. Court records indicated that Rose and her father had been drinking at her house when they began to argue and he abruptly left the scene. According to the reports, Rose said she "threw her kids in her vehicle" and went after him. At one time, she claimed, her father was driving "really fast" and she was speeding to catch up with him.

As she attempted to call him on her mobile phone, Rose lost control of the vehicle. Virginia State Police records indicated the car struck "several groups of trees" and overturned twice. None of the four kids in the car were in any kind of safety restraint.

Two children, a nine- year-old an a three-year-old, were ejected from the vehicle and suffered injuries consistent with "road rash," which are abrasions caused by striking and sliding on a paved road. The nine-year-old was found lying in the road with a head injury, and the three-year-old was found in a roadside ditch about five feet from the car and covered with debris. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In oral arguments before the Court of Appeals, attorney Steven Hanna argued that the wreck was caused by negligent driving. Since there were no roadside sobriety or blood tests administered, Hanna said there was no proof that alcohol was a factor.

The appeals court disagreed, noting original testimony from the investigating trooper that Rose "exhibited signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol on her breath." It also cited "undisputed" facts that Rose had admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident.

The trial court in Dinwiddie was correct for examining the "totality of the circumstances" in reaching the verdict, the appellate court ruled.

"The record established that appellant consumed alcohol and failed to properly restrain her three-year-old passenger before driving 'really fast' on a curved road while using a cell phone, causing an accident of such magnitude as to twice overturn the vehicle and eject children to their injury," Appeals Court Judge James Haley wrote in the opinion. "In addition, contrary to appellant’s assertion on brief, appellant’s manner of driving clearly was reckless. Collectively, that evidence amply supports the trial court’s conclusion that the evidence proved appellant’s guilt."

According to online jail records, Rose is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County. She is scheduled to be released Aug. 29.

More from The Progress-Index:

Hotel saga:Culpeper company wins the bid to raze the Ramada Inn in Petersburg. What will be involved?

Housing Summit:Discussion seeks to address issues of homelessness and affordable living

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

Comments / 1

Danny Minter
5d ago

I don't see a problem with her conviction. She drank, didn't get the kids belted in and crashed her car. Sounds pretty cut n dry to me.

Reply
2
Related
KRMG

5 men shot near Virginia restaurant, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Five men were wounded Saturday night near a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said. Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to an area near The Pitts BBQ at about 11:24 p.m. EDT, WTVR reported. According to police, two men were taken to an area hospital...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Virginia State Police investigating interstate shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: the above video is from a story on a different interstate shooting earlier in the month. A 24-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was shot at from an unknown vehicle on I-264 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police. A spokesperson...
NORFOLK, VA
WTVR CBS 6

SUV driver hits GRTC Pulse bus; 6 passengers hurt

RICHMOND, Va. — Several passengers were hurt after a wreck involving a GRTC Pulse bus in Richmond Saturday morning. Officers were called to East Broad and Lombardy streets around 10:15 a.m. That is where an SUV trying to make a left turn hit a Pulse bus, according to police.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Dinwiddie County, VA
Crime & Safety
WTVR CBS 6

5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting. "Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Shooting in Richmond leaves five hurt Saturday night

(RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Richmond Police is investigating a shooting that left five people hurt Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to an area on Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting at 11:24 P.M. and found five men with gunshot wounds. Two of them were taken...
RICHMOND, VA
WSAZ

Name released in fatal crash

John Tooson is accused of killing two sisters at a home in Ashland. Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021. Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021.
ASHLAND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Atkinson
cbs17

Halifax County man arrested for growing 20+ marijuana plants

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was arrested for growing marijuana plants on his property. On Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriffs of the Narcotics Agents and Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team executed a search warrant at the 1600 block of Clarksville Drive in Scotland Neck.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WTVR CBS 6

Young woman found dead in Hanover had multiple tattoos; can you help identity her?

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the young woman whose body was found near a Hanover road Thursday morning. Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood roads just after 7 a.m. after a citizen saw the body off the road's shoulder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Trial Court#Dinwiddie Woman#Dinwiddie Circuit Court
WTVR CBS 6

Database details Richmond police response to 2020 protests

RICHMOND, Va. — Bodycam videos, police reports and other materials connected to the city of Richmond's aggressive response to protesters in June 2020 have been made public through the Library of Virginia. The database that went live recently is part of a legal settlement between the city and plaintiffs...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – July 15-21, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco products, filing a false police report, and other state criminal violations at a convenience store July 15 at 2:40 a.m. 5000 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

Jeep crashes into concrete pole in Chesterfield, no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Jeep Cherokee sustained major damage after the driver hit a concrete pole off of Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the crash took place on the 700 block of Sturgis Drive, near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road. Chesterfield Police, Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Daycare bus crashes near Richmond Raceway in Henrico with nine children inside, injuries reported

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police have reported an accident involving a daycare bus on Thursday afternoon. Minor injuries have been reported. Henrico Police responded to a reported crash involving a bus at approximately 3:17 p.m. According to police, a private daycare bus traveled off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Pulaski Avenue and ended up in the ravine.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
651
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy