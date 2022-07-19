ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A historic heatwave is rippling through Europe

By Sara Kiley Watson
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLjSf_0glLd8Ax00
The kinds of temperatures Europe is facing during its summer heat wave would be nearly impossible without climate change. Pixabay

Summer hit a steamy peak in parts of Europe this week as unprecedented heat worked its way across the continent. Countries like the UK, Portugal, and the Netherlands set new temperature records in line with global trends. Research has shown that heat waves have increased in frequency and intensity over the past few decades, and there’s evidence that climate change is playing a role.

Efi Rousi, a senior scientist at Potsdam Institute for Climate Research in Germany, told the New York Times that the heatwave plaguing Europe currently is due to a split jet stream that has been sitting on top of the continent for the past two weeks. When a jet stream breaks down into two, the different currents lock in a region of weak winds and high-pressure air between them that forms the perfect environment for extreme heat. These kinds of heatwaves dry out soil as well, making it more likely for the same region to bake twice.

Countries in southern and western Europe are seeing the most aggressive effects of the heatwave. Last weekend in Portugal, temperatures soared to 47 degrees Celsius or 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit. On July 19, the UK logged an official highest temperature record at around 40.2 degrees Celsius or 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit. The combination of dry conditions and high temperatures from the summer has also sparked wildfires throughout the Iberian Peninsula. Currently, thousands of acres of land are burning up across Spain, Portugal, and France.

“This is not just summer. It is just hell and will pretty soon become just the end of human life if we continue with our climate inaction,” tweeted French politician Melanie Vogel.

Across Portugal and Spain, more than 1,000 people have already died due to the extreme weather. The high rates of death are potentially linked to a lower usage of air conditioning, as many homes and buildings in Europe aren’t equipped with cooling systems that handle this kind of heat. The elderly are disproportionately affected by extreme heat, and nursing homes have been told to protect their patients as much as possible.

Many of Portugal’s wildfires are reported to be contained (around 30 were active as of July 15), but thousands of people have fled southern Spain due to fires in the Mijas mountains, not far from well-known tourist spot Malaga. Across the country in northwest Spain, forest fires killed two and halted trains in the Zamora region. According to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, around 170,000 acres of the country have been destroyed by fire this year, almost double the average of the last decade.

The region of Gironde in southwest France has already seen 19,300 hectares of destruction from wildfires in the past week, forcing nearly 14,000 people to evacuate. The city of Bordeaux is currently “blanketed by smoke,” the BBC reported. “It’s a monster like an octopus, and it’s growing and growing and growing in the front, in the back, on both sides,” Jean-Luc Gleyze, Gironde’s regional president, told the broadcasting network.

Across the UK, record-breaking heat has triggered the country’s first “red” warning for extreme heat. Airplane runways have started to “lift,” transportation services have halted, and schools have closed due to the searing temperatures. Multiple fires have been reported as well near Cornwall and London.

Experts predict that the heatwave will continue to move north toward Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, which are already starting to see increasingly warm weather.

If you’re in one of the regions experiencing these intense conditions, there are a few key things to remember: limit outdoor activities to what is absolutely necessary, wear light clothing whenever possible, stock up on water and spritz yourself when it gets toasty, check in with vulnerable community members, and keep a list of locations that will definitely be air conditioned.

Comments / 3

Related
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

What is a red heat warning?

BRITS are used to changeable weather conditions - and at times can even experience serious heat. With a heatwave hitting much of the country in July 2022 the Met Office has issued a red heat warning. What is a red heat warning?. Brits have been heading out to enjoy the...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Europe’s brutal heat wave may be continent's worst since 1757

One of the most intense heat waves in over 200 years is unfolding across Europe with temperatures rivaling those in Death Valley -- one of the hottest places on Earth. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of one of the most significant heat waves in western Europe in over 200 years, or a few decades before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The long-duration, extreme weather event could turn deadly across the continent.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Europe#Heat Waves#The New York Times
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Why do heatwaves in the UK feel hotter than abroad?

The UK is sweltering in scorching temperatures, with train lines buckling and runway tarmac melting. A national emergency has been declared for the first time, with the government warning that even fit and healthy people are at risk of illness and death due to the extreme heat. The Met Office said the “exceptionally hot spell” could have “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure” as it issued its first-ever “red warning” over extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday.Schools have been shutting or have closed early, trains have been cancelled and people have been urged not to travel unless for essential...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Intense heat dome descends as one in three Americans under alerts

One in three Americans are currently under an advisory or warning as extreme heat brings another punishing week of soaring temperatures across the country. The dangerous conditions are impacting across the South and Northeast. Large parts of Texas and Oklahoma have seen consecutive days of temperatures well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). On Wednesday afternoon, heat and humidity will combine to make parts of Arkansas feel up to 115F (46C).
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

Extreme heat warnings in effect in 28 states across US

The National Weather Service has warned that extreme heat will affect more than 100 million people in the US this week, with triple-digit temperatures in some states and broken temperature records in many areas across the country. “Above-normal temperatures will continue to prevail across much of the US through the...
TULSA, OK
Phys.org

Record temperatures set across US as heat wave engulfs nation

A relentless US heat wave that has triggered health alerts for more than 100 million people is set to intensify this weekend, with temperatures and humidity forecast to surge to suffocating highs in many parts of the country. The devastating heat—which has also hit Europe, causing hundreds of deaths there—highlights...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
natureworldnews.com

Mountain Glaciers Could Further Collapse in the Northern Hemisphere Due to Persistent Extreme Heat: Glaciologists Warn

Mountain glaciers are at risk as the persistent heat wave in Europe and across the Northern Hemisphere continues to manifests. Glaciologists claim that the scorching heat could result in the further collapse of these natural structures, which are threatened even further by climate change and global warming. Northern Hemisphere Extreme...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Britain counts cost of historic heatwave as 13 die

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - At least 13 people have died in Britain while swimming during a spell of record-breaking hot weather that sparked wildfires, damaged train tracks and triggered warnings that efforts to tackle climate change needed to be stepped up.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Hurdler Amusan sets surprise record in 100m at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record hardly anyone saw coming, crossing the line in the semifinal heat of the women’s 100-meter hurdles Sunday in 12.12 seconds at the world championships. The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics, held her arms out in amazement when she saw the time flash, then threw them to the heavens before sharing a hug with Jamaica’s Danielle Williams. The wind was legal at 0.9 meters per second. Amusan broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison, who was in the same heat and finished second.
SPORTS
CBS News

The devastating economic toll of severe heat waves

Western Europe is reeling from the hottest temperatures on record as a third of the U.S. buckles down for a heat wave of its own. Disastrous heat waves are becoming increasingly more common with global warming — killing people, damaging infrastructure and straining energy supplies. A growing body of research shows that extreme heat has long-lasting effects not just on population health but on local economies. With climate change making heat waves more severe and more frequent, here are some of the effects of these temperature shocks.
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

Popular Science

46K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy