Paddleboarder drowns near Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver

The suspect fired at officers but none of them were injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau.Portland police shot and killed a man described as an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident early Sunday, July 24. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No officers were hurt in the shooting. According to police, at approximately 12:06 a.m. on July 24, East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street on a report of a male and female physically fighting. While attempting to arrest the man, a shot was fired by...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO