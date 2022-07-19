ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddleboarder drowns near Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 30-year-old Hillsboro man fell off a paddleboard and drowned in the Columbia River Monday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said. First responders were called to Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver...

