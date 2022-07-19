Paddleboarder drowns near Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver
KGW
5 days ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 30-year-old Hillsboro man fell off a paddleboard and drowned in the Columbia River Monday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said. First responders were called to Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood felt it necessary to shut down on Friday after fights broke out, a spokesperson has confirmed. The amusement park closed down an hour early and staff canceled the evening open skate session due to what it described in a statement as "unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of patrons."
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passenger in a car that crashed in a Beaverton yard died Saturday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The car crashed into a yard in the 19300 block of SW Blanton, officials said, and added the “vehicle that crashed was associated with the yard it crashed in.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oaks Amusement Park told visitors to go home early Friday evening after a fight that broke out among minors escalated into a reported threat to “shoot up the park,” Portland police said. The park confirmed to KOIN 6 News that management decided to...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the Kerns neighborhood of Northeast that left one man injured. In a relative rarity for Portland's shootings of late, the shooter may already be accounted for. Shortly after midnight, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Central...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. PPB said the man was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. According to a news release, officers responded to Southeast 148th Avenue and Clinton Street around 12:06 a.m. Sunday to a report that a man and woman were fighting. Police said the man was armed and fired a shot first, after which an officer shot him. The suspect died at the scene.
The community continues to grieve another teenager shot and killed over the weekend at a party in Vancouver. 19-year-old Alex Castagnoli and 18-year-old Amadou Keita were shot and killed at that party early Sunday. The suspect is still out there.
The suspect fired at officers but none of them were injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau.Portland police shot and killed a man described as an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident early Sunday, July 24. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No officers were hurt in the shooting. According to police, at approximately 12:06 a.m. on July 24, East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street on a report of a male and female physically fighting. While attempting to arrest the man, a shot was fired by...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Steven Black knows better than anybody that working a civil process agent is not for the faint of heart. "I've had weapons pulled on me," he said. "I've had people vandalize and damage my car." But nothing could have prepared the 59-year-old Troutdale man for what...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters found a person dead inside a duplex in Northeast Portland following a fire Thursday night. Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) told KGW that arson investigators determined the person's death was not related to the fire. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the person appears to have died from natural causes before the fire broke out, and the fire never reached them. The medical examiner will investigate the cause of death.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The body of a woman who was recently reported missing has been found in a field, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a search crew found the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra in a field near Sunnyside Road, officials said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A brazen biker was tracked down by the Washington County Sheriff's Office air support unit Friday morning after several commuters reported the motorcyclist driving recklessly at more than 100 miles per hour down Highway 26 in the Hillsboro area. Over the previous few days, law...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Overnight cooling shelters will be opening in Portland and throughout Multnomah County as as soon as Tuesday as officials prepare for a heat wave with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. The city and county issued heat emergency declarations Sunday after the National Weather...
Crime might not pay, but on a hot summer day, it can be refreshing. Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 47-year-old car-theft suspect after he tried to elude officers by swimming in the Sandy River on a day that reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit, police reported. Charles Thomas of Portland...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was hit and killed by a train in Washougal early Thursday morning, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said. They said the incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near 6th Street where it turns into Southeast Lechner Street, and D Street. A 65-year-old...
GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham woman is recovering after a close call she will never forget. Police say Katie Guzenko was driving when she got caught in the middle of two gunmen who were shooting at each other. Guzenko was running errands near Southeast 130th and Powell on Wednesday...
EDITORS NOTE: This story was sent to us by Gordon, a follower of local law enforcement stories. The Herald rarely runs crime stories, but we reach out to you anytime our thousands of readers can help. This man was arrested at the INTEL parking garage at RONLER ACRES. Watch this Video!
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A plain piece of white paper, 8.5 inches by 11 inches, left under the doormat on your front porch may be a sign that burglars are casing your place. People in several Vancouver neighborhoods are reporting finding the papers. They think the burglars plant them there, come back later to see if anyone has picked the paper up, and if not, there's a pretty good chance no one is home and it's time to break in.
Comments / 2