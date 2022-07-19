ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tri-State Area Braces for Prolonged Heat Wave, as Temperatures to Surpass 100 Degrees

rocklanddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into the afternoon this Tuesday, we are creeping toward the 90 degrees mark. Coupled with the increasing humidity, it feels like even higher than that. This is the pattern that we can...

rocklanddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Record temperatures set across US as heat wave engulfs nation

A relentless US heat wave that has triggered health alerts for more than 100 million people is set to intensify this weekend, with temperatures and humidity forecast to surge to suffocating highs in many parts of the country. Already high temperatures were set to rise further this weekend across the east coast of the United States, where high humidity could push "feels-like" temperatures well above 100 degrees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Tri State Area#100 Degrees#Tri State Area Braces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

With Triple Digit Heat Will Set Through the Weekend, More Than 100 Million Americans Will Experience It

Through the weekend, more than 85% of Americans are preparing for temperature levels above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with triple-digit readings expected for millions within the south-central US. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories and warnings for about 100 million Americans on Wednesday, from California to New England. A vicious...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Record-breaking U.S. heat wave bakes Americans

BOSTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Some 100 million Americans from New York City to Las Vegas are under heat warnings this week as temperatures rise well above 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), part of a trend of extreme weather made worse by climate change.
LOUISIANA STATE
LiveScience

Why heat waves kill so quickly

It's been a sweltering week for many in the northern hemisphere. Temperatures in parts of England rose past 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday (July 19), a record never before seen in the country, while more than 100 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings as of Tuesday evening. The heat is not just uncomfortable. It can be deadly.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK must ‘heat-proof’ itself against rising temperatures amid warning thousands could die this summer

The UK must “up the game” in making homes, buildings and cities more resilient to future heat waves, leading scientists have said, amid warnings that thousands of people could die this summer.Temperatures are expected to soar into the high 30s in areas of England on Monday, while Tuesday is predicted to be even hotter, potentially reaching 40C, according to forecasts. In response, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 4 heat-health alert.Leading experts have said that this intense summer heat will only become more common in the near future, endangering lives and bringing parts of the UK to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Extreme heat warnings in effect in 28 states across US

The National Weather Service has warned that extreme heat will affect more than 100 million people in the US this week, with triple-digit temperatures in some states and broken temperature records in many areas across the country. “Above-normal temperatures will continue to prevail across much of the US through the...
TULSA, OK
TheConversationAU

Heat yourself, not your house: how to survive winter with a 15℃ indoor temperature

How high should you put the heating up over winter? If you don’t mind the bills and ecological impact, you have the encouragement of the World Health Organization to keep the house warm. They recommend an indoor temperature of at least 18°, declaring that you face health risks at lower temperatures. This advice is echoed by the Australian government. The tone of some reports is monitory and severe. Based on these instructions, anyone would feel a reflex to bump up the thermostat. But before you brace for the bill-shock amid soaring energy prices, consider a different approach....
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy