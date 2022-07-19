Tri-State Area Braces for Prolonged Heat Wave, as Temperatures to Surpass 100 Degrees

The UK must “up the game” in making homes, buildings and cities more resilient to future heat waves, leading scientists have said, amid warnings that thousands of people could die this summer.Temperatures are expected to soar into the high 30s in areas of England on Monday, while Tuesday is predicted to be even hotter, potentially reaching 40C, according to forecasts. In response, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 4 heat-health alert.Leading experts have said that this intense summer heat will only become more common in the near future, endangering lives and bringing parts of the UK to...

