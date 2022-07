They say that history may not always repeat itself, but it often rhymes. Low flows and warm water concerns are back again this year in the lower-elevation parts of the valley. The majority of the Roaring Fork Valley is still (and will remain) on the menu for anglers, when you consider the myriad small streams, creeks, lakes, reservoirs and the ever-cold tailwater. The Fryingpan will always run 40 degrees under the dam, and the upper reaches of the Crystal and Roaring Fork will remain cold all summer as well. For the wade angler, most of what you enjoy fishing will continue to fish well all summer long.

ASPEN, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO