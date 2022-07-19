ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Economist predicts Florida will see a recession this year

By Rosanne Dunkelberger
floridapolitics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomist Jerry Parrish buried the lead in his talk at the Economic Club of Florida’s monthly meeting, but once the lunch plates were cleared, he did finally make a prediction about whether Florida is on the brink of recession:. “My guess is a pretty high probability. The model...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 7

johnny
5d ago

The whole US will be, thanks to Biden and his minions policies. Thankfully Florida is in a better economic position than other states to weather the storm.

Reply(3)
6
LAN
5d ago

The whole country is in a recession. Why say it’s just Florida

Reply(1)
8
Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to Give Floridians $450 Stimulus Checks

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor DeSantis has a new strategy to offset the costs of rising inflation for the state of Florida. Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new strategy “to offset the costs of rising inflation.” Especially when we are approaching a new school year. He said, “the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to accompany the checks. “This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Book closing means business

Prospective voters have just a couple more days to register. It’s Primary season in Florida, and that means it’s time to register to vote or update your party affiliation. Monday marks book closing, the 29-day deadline to register in advance of an election. In this case, the upcoming vote is Florida’s Primary Election on Aug. 23, a day when races from Governor to City Commissioner will be on the ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
dailyadvent.com

This Week in South Florida: Ken Russell

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell is looking to go to Washington. He started by running against Sen. Marco Rubio but decided to drop out of that race and back Democrat Val Demings instead. He then entered the race for Congress to flip District 27 now held by first...
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Pure hatred’: Florida Holocaust Museum condemns Nazi symbols outside of Turning Point USA convention

"Carrying the Nazi flag, or that of the SS, the organization responsible for some of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust, is an indefensible act of pure hatred." The Florida Holocaust Museum is condemning a neo-Nazi demonstration outside the Turning Point USA Summit in Tampa this weekend, calling it a “direct threat to the Jewish community.”
TAMPA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Statewide Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.8 Percent, Despite National Economic Conditions

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s June 2022 data indicates that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months through June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percent higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s labor force grew by 40,000 (+0.4 percent) over the month, while the national labor force shrank by 0.2 percent. In June 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 293,000 (+2.8 percent) over the year, outpacing the national rate of 1.8 percent by 1.0 percentage point.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Florida State University#The Recession#The Economic Club Of#The Sunshine State
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis: 'Do you want to be in Brandon's party?'

Hollywood, FL - At the Sunshine Summit, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was by far the most anticipated guest to take the stage. Gov. DeSantis kicked off his speech by bashing Democrats and highlighting Republican gains in the state of Florida, asking, "Do you want to be in Brandon's party?" After...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Farmers push back after Charlie Crist proposes land purchase as Governor

Florida’s farmers are rebuking a plan floated by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist to buy up farmland should he become Florida’s next Governor. Crist threw out the proposal during the lone Democratic Primary debate ahead of the Aug. 23 election, as part of a discussion about Florida’s environment and ecosystem.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis warns of 'financial chaos’ if property insurers are downgraded

Florida regulators scrambled Thursday after they said a financial-ratings agency notified about 17 property-insurance companies of potential ratings downgrades. Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis questioned the ratings agency, Demotech, Inc., and warned that such widespread downgrades could affect homeowners across the state. Property insurers...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
L. Cane

What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida sends stimulus checks to some families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The governor's office is reminding the public some Florida families are getting stimulus checks. According to the governor's office, 59,000 Florida families are receiving $450 per-child checks in the mail. Those that qualify include some single mothers, adoptive families, and parents in the foster care...
floridapolitics.com

Hero’s welcome for Ron DeSantis at Turning Point USA conclave

"The country is better off for what we did." In Tampa Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered yet another headlining speech in a season full of them. The Governor, making the keynote speech for Turning Point USA kickoff, was introduced as “America’s Greatest Governor,” and he introduced attendees to America’s “beachhead of freedom.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Kathy Castor, Lindsay Cross to host canvassing event in St. Pete

At 10 a.m., participants will start canvassing neighbors. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor will join Statehouse candidate Lindsay Cross for a canvassing event in St. Petersburg this Saturday. At the campaign event in St. Pete’s Old Northeast, the pair will talk with neighbors about electing Democrats in 2022. The two will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy