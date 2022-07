A new water treatment plant moving forward in Gainesboro. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the proposed site is within a mile of the current plant on the same tract of land. “To renovate the old one, it was going to be around $8.5 million to renovate it, and we just found out in the last meeting there was a little bit more damage to some of the building than we realized, so that cost would have went up a little bit,” Williams said. “We figured it would be better to go with a whole new building.”

