LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)– A 37 year old Lincoln man is in a hospital with a life threatening knife wound, and a 29 year old Lincoln man is in jail charged with assault. Lincoln Police said the stabbing occurred at 11th and ‘N’ Street Friday morning at 9:30. Arriving officers found the 37-year-old Lincoln man with serious injuries in the area of 11th and ‘N’ Street. The man was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be life-threatening. He currently remains hospitalized.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO