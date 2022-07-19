ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Netflix feature film produced in Rochester has several RIT connections

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA feature film with several RIT connections has left its mark on the Netflix streaming platform. The Mystery of Her, which tells the story of a high school student who loses her memory after a near-fatal car accident and gets a chance at a more meaningful life, hit No. 9 on...

WUHF

'Soul of the Women Concert'

The "Soul of the Women" concert will be held in Rochester this weekend on July 23 at 7:00 p.m. Yoldan Smilez will host event and will be joined by Joy Little, Starr Elise, and Therese Lott. Producer Evans Buntley and Assistant Producer and Comedian Rudolph Valentino joined Good Day Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Roc Cinema offers free summer movie series for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roc Cinema announced a new kids summer movie series Tuesday, and tickets are free. The series begins with a screening of Sing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. It continues at the same time every Wednesday through August 31. Seat reservations are required....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bands on the Bricks continues Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If Party in the Park and Concerts by the Shore haven't satisfied your need for music, you are in luck!. Bands on the Bricks returns to the Rochester Public Market on Friday night. Into the Now with iGNiTE! Reggae Band will take the stage at 6. Gates open at 5:30.
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

School of Photographic Arts and Sciences

The School of Photographic Arts and Sciences molds imaginative visual artists, practitioners, and technologists through its programs that explore the depth and scope of contemporary imaging practices today and into the future. A more than 93 percent job placement rate demonstrates the programs’ career-focused curriculums that prepare students for success in a variety of fields, including biomedical photography, photojournalism, advertising, media design, moving media, and much more. Here, photography is taken to ambitious levels to create an environment where innovation flourishes. Our prominence derives from professional courses of study as well as a one-of-a-kind educational community that consists of critically regarded faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, an unmatched repository of equipment, and co-operative education and internship opportunities.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Ready to raise the curtain

After the last two years, Jen Moore is ready for the theater to offer some much-needed fun. “There are a lot of important, good shows now about social justice. But, after COVID and how hard that all was, sometimes I just want to go have fun. I want to go out and laugh and have a fun time,” Moore says.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Conservative ReAwaken America Tour Canceled at Armory, Held at Batavia Church Instead

The event that brought many Rochesterians to shut down at the Main Street Armory is now, unfortunately, being held at Cornerstone Church in Batavia. The event was just canceled earlier this week, announced by the Armory owners after months of people boycotting the event space, as well as well-known acts canceling gigs. Many protested that this event will bring extremists to Rochester, which led to the cancellation of the event.
BATAVIA, NY
rit.edu

Computing Organization for Multicultural Students

Our Mission is to build a supportive community that celebrates the talent of underrepresented students in GCCIS. We aspire to accomplish this by helping our members with academics, mental health, and a sense of belonging. Our programs will help students be accountable, disciplined, responsible computing scholars and give them a community to rely on. This will be done through mentorship, leadership, and scholarship.
ROCHESTER, NY
talkerofthetown.com

The Lake Steamer “Rochester”: A Witness to Tragedy

[Bessie Edgerton launches the Rochester (1910). Images provided by Michael Nighan]. During the last decades of the 19th. Century, through the first decades of the 20th – in the era before the automobile became the primary mode of transportation — Rochesterians seeking the diversions of a scenic vacation had to look no further than the shores of Charlotte. Not to the beaches, but to the Lake Ontario excursion steamers which called at the port on a regular basis.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seabreeze adds bag and cooler checks at the gate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Seabreeze’s safety team will begin implementing a new security screening process at the admission gates. Starting on Wednesday, all bags and coolers will be checked for prohibited items before entering the park. Although Seabreeze’s policy on prohibited items is the same, checking bags and coolers...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Veterinary nurses & technicians in demand

They're described as the everyday heroes who care for your pets at the vet. Veterinary nurses and technicians are in high demand. Paige Allen, past president of the North American Veterinary Community, joined us on Good Day Rochester to explain the roles those positions play in taking care of animals.
ROCHESTER, NY
getnews.info

Premium Kitchen and Bathroom Countertops and Cabinets in Rochester, NY

The kitchen and bathroom are significant parts of the home that require the services of an expert to ensure that everything gets done perfectly. Kitchens By Premier is a locally operated and owned company offering exceptional services to Rochester homeowners. We can help improve the value of your home and make it more functional by installing premium kitchens and bathroom countertops that your guests will surely love.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: 90-degree heat does not last, for now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Wednesday makes four days this season that Rochester has reached 90 degrees or higher. The average summer season brings 9 or 10 days of 90-degree weather. As usual, it is a combination of the heat and humidity that makes it feel so uncomfortable and at the highest point today the heat index was in the middle 90s. However, a cold front will cross the area, from west to east, overnight. This will knock down the heat considerably over the next 24 hours.
ROCHESTER, NY

