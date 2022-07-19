Judge Agrees To Change Of Venue, Delay In Teenager’s Murder Trial

(Fairfield, IA) — A Jefferson County judge has agreed to a change of venue and a delay in the trial for a teenager accused of killing his Spanish teacher. Jeremy Goodale is one of two former students at Fairfield High School facing murder charges. The trial for Willard Miller was already moved out of Jefferson County. Goodale and Miller are accused of beating teacher Nohema Graber to death last November. Goodale’s trial was scheduled to start August 23rd. The new trial date and location haven’t been selected yet.