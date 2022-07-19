ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Agrees To Change Of Venue, Delay In Teenager’s Murder Trial

(Fairfield, IA) — A Jefferson County judge has agreed to a change of venue and a delay in the trial for a teenager accused of killing his Spanish teacher. Jeremy Goodale is one of two former students at Fairfield High School facing murder charges. The trial for Willard Miller was already moved out of Jefferson County. Goodale and Miller are accused of beating teacher Nohema Graber to death last November. Goodale’s trial was scheduled to start August 23rd. The new trial date and location haven’t been selected yet.

Burlington Man Who Sold Meth To A Police Informant Sentenced To 17.5 Years In Prison

(Davenport, IA) — A Burlington man who admitted he sold large amounts of illegal drugs has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Luis Escundino Romayor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in February and he was sentenced this week. Court documents indicate that in the summer of 2017, a police informant bought crystal meth from Romayor on several occasions. According to a news release from the U-S Attorney’s Office, law enforcement seized a pistol and more than two kilos of meth from Romayor.
Authorities Release Name Of Man Who Died In SE Iowa ATV Crash

(Mediapolis, IA) — Southeast Iowa authorities have released the name of the man who died in an A-T-V crash last weekend near Mediapolis. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 25-year-old Treyton Hartman of Yarmouth. He was operating the A-T-V early Sunday morning when it collided with a deer. Hartman and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle and Hartman suffered fatal injuries. His 23-year-old passenger, Cody Liles of Mediapolis, has been released after receiving hospital treatment.
Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

(Des Moines The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington...
