Leo season spans July 22 through August 22, 2022 this year, and you may be wondering: what are Leos like? It can be easier to spot a Leo than any other sign. Leo is ruled by the sun, and like the center of the solar system, they can be quite attention grabbing! Leos are famous for their hair—on their head, or on their face. They might be decked out in jewelry, gold especially.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO