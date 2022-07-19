SC conservatives suggest almost total abortion ban

South Carolina Rep. Josiah Magnuson, R-Campobello, center, talks to other members about change to a bill being considered by a special House committee looking… Read More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A House committee reviewing South Carolina’s abortion law is suggesting the state ban almost all abortions other than when the life of the mother is at risk.

A 12-member special House committee voted nine to three on Tuesday to support a full ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The state currently has a ban at roughly six weeks that includes those exceptions. That law was passed just a year ago. The bill still has a long way to go through the legislature.

Bill writers say they’ve learned from flaws seen in abortion bans passed before the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The South Carolina proposal specifies what emergencies would allow an abortion and protects contraception and in-vitro fertilization.