ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida City Green Lights New Apartment Complex on Possible Native American Burial Ground

By Brooke Leigh Howard
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city council in Fort Myers, Florida, has decided to move forward with building a new apartment complex on what could be a Native American burial site....

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral adds road widening to existing project

Cape Coral City Council members approved the construction engineering and inspection services for the SUN Trail Project to add the Chiquita Boulevard North Road Widening project for a not-to-exceed cost of $166,188. The approval authorizes the city manager or his designee to execute the contract amendment and change and purchase orders.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral land use change for proposed age restricted community

Cape Coral City Council members approved the change of land use from commercial/professional to multifamily for a 10.8-acre portion of a tract at 3100 Del Prado Blvd. N. For the past 18 years, there’s been no market support for commercial in the location, according to Ron Inge, a representative for the applicant, Coral Lakes SWFL LLC. The site is intended to be an age-restricted, over-age 55 rental community called Sage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida City, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Florida City, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral to relocate police training facility

Cape Coral will be relocating its police training facility, previously proposed to be at the intersection of Adalusia Boulevard and Durden Parkway. The new site is at 1020 Kismet Parkway W. The original site required major earthwork, wetland mitigation, exotics removal and an emergency generator. The new site has municipal water and is better suited for the purpose of the site, dropping the cost of the project from $15.3 million to $11.5 million.
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Daily South

Bonita Springs Is a Nature Lover's Playground in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Its scenic coastal cities and barrier islands are some of Southerners favorite places to get away for a beach vacation, whether they're interested in deep sea fishing, shell hunting, or spending a long day relaxing in the sand. From sunny Fort Myers and Naples to remote Sanibel and Captiva, visitors have plenty to choose from when deciding on a destination. For nature lovers, Bonita Springs, located almost perfectly between Fort Myers and Naples, is a dream. Home to several state parks and natural preserves, not only does Bonita Springs offer beautiful beaches to explore but it also features mystical marshlands, forests, and rivers. Here are our favorite ways to explore Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Burial Ground#Methodist Church#Urban Construction#Native American
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Climate change prompts Cape Coral’s Mercola to stress biodynamic farming

In this Gulfshore Business report, while Florida is best known for growing oranges and strawberries, farming’s future may be in Cape Coral. Mercola Market is in Cape Coral off Pine Island Road, and Gulfshore Business got a crash course in biodynamic farming. Chief Business Officer, Ryan Boland, explained how...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Investigation continues into shootout at Fort Myers apartment complex

Fort Myers police are back at the apartment complex where a shootout broke out between the law enforcement agency and a 29-year-old man who died on Wednesday night. Police said they were canvassing the area and trying to learn more about Ryan McFarland-Bauer’s motive and what led to the gunfight.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
santivachronicle.com

Island Vacations Under New Ownership

Island Vacations of Sanibel & Captiva, Inc. has been sold. Gulf Coast Vacation Rentals, a division of Gulf Coast Property Management, acquired the long-standing company in June 2022 to add to their portfolio of vacation rental services along with property management, association management, home watch services and real estate investment services.
SANIBEL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets. On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy