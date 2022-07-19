ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend expects final price for new police station next month

 5 days ago
The bids for the construction of the new Great Bend police station went out Monday afternoon, and the City of Great Bend anticipates presenting the guaranteed maximum price for the 20,100 square-foot structure at the Aug. 15 city council meeting. City Administrator Kendal Francis said the design...

COVID Exposure Causes Building Closures in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend announced that it was forced to temporarily close two city building to the public due to Covid-19 exposure. Officials said that City Hall and the Front Door Water Utility building closed due to COVID exposure procedures and staffing issues. They added that City Hall will...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission discusses possible involvement in new housing development

Two local governing bodies are looking into the new housing development proposed for the area directly east of the University of Kansas Health System-Great Bend Campus and south of Walmart. Monday night the Great Bend City Council discussed the development in a work session. Wednesday morning, Barton County commissioners discussed the county's possible involvement in the plan.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Government
KSN News

Great Bend closes 2 buildings as COVID increases

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend is taking precautions as the number of coronavirus cases begins to climb again. Great Bend City Hall and Great Bend Front Door Water Utility Building are closed to the public. People can call City Hall, but walk-in visitors are not allowed.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Cow Creek flood gate to be closed Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Public Works Flood Control Division will be closing the flood control structure on Cow Creek at Levee A on Friday afternoon, July 22, to reduce the flow of Cow Creek for maintenance work planned for Monday, July 25. According to a release from the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Safe medication disposal now accessible in Great Bend

If you have medications that are expired or no longer needed, you can now more easily and safely dispose of them in Great Bend. The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus has added a medication disposal container for public use near the emergency room registration desk. “There wasn’t...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. jobless rate up slightly in June

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in June. This was an increase from 2.3 percent in May and a decrease from 3.5 percent in June 2021.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Crops and Climate Change

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, July 19 indicates worsening conditions our area as we continue in moderate drought, although the northeast tip of the county is still abnormally dry. Severe drought is creeping eastward into Barton County and envelopes almost all of Pawnee and Stafford Counties. Much of the western third of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. The very western counties on the Colorado border have seen a little rain over the last week and aren’t quite as severe. The six to ten-day outlook (July 26 to 30) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and believe it or not, a 50 to 60% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 28 to August 3) indicates a continued 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The precipitation, if it happens, might benefit late corn some but the biggest benefit would be for grain sorghum and soybeans. Last week we discussed possible changes to cropping systems and cultural practices. Today, how might our actual crops adapt or change.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. youth benefitting from drug education programs

The good news is, on the whole, illegal drug and alcohol use among Barton County youth is on the decline. The bad news: Barton County rates remain higher than state averages. Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director for the 20th Judicial District, and Tyler Morton, Juvenile Services prevention specialist, said current programs like Youth Crew and All-Stars are a cause of the declines.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Custom harvest reunion draws large crowd and exceeds expectations

By Raegan Neufeld INMAN—Although the harvest run stopped in 2010 for Neufeld Harvesting and in 2002 for Balzer Harvesting, the impact and legacy of both businesses continues on today. Some joined by their spouses, former employees of the Neufelds and Balzers gathered at the Inman Community Building on July 15 and 16 for the […]
INMAN, KS
KWCH.com

Howard teen representing Kansas in mullet competition

Hutchinson man's friendly way to pass time blows up to celebrity status around town. Dennis Pierson has spent part of his days for the last four years waving at drivers as they pass his property. KHP honors citizens who help trooper in trouble. Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Long-time Hutchinson Bicycle Shop Undergoes Ownership Change

Hutchinson, Kan. – A nationally recognized Hutchinson business celebrating its centennial this year has changed ownership. Andrea and Tony Finlay recently purchased Harley’s Bicycles from Bob Updegraff. Updegraff has worked at Harley’s, considered a top 100 bike shop in the United States, since 1965 and has owned it since 1995.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day is July 28 in Great Bend

For every Blizzard Dairy Queen sells on July 28, they will make a donation to Children's Miracle Network (CMN). Every cent raised will stay in Kansas to help local kids. Last year, they set a new record with 1,313 Blizzards. They challenged customers to help them sell over 1,000 and Great Bend came through, so Dairy Queen Great Bend doubled their donation to CMN. It will be the same bet this time, but Dairy Queen is setting the bar at 1,500.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
