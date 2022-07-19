ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police release 911 calls from people inside Charlotte comedy club, where shot was fired

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDnU5_0glLWz2I00

CHARLOTTE — Police have released the 911 calls from people inside a Charlotte comedy club moments before a man fired a shot.

Omar James McCombs is accused of firing a handgun inside The Comedy Zone in the AvidXchange Music Factory, where comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to perform.

“There’s hundreds of people outside. The comedian is still inside. Manager still inside,” one caller can be heard saying.

“He just had the gun on him or he directly threatened someone?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, he was holding it up, pointing it at people,” the caller responded.

>> Listen to the the full 911 calls below. Viewer discretion is advised.

McCombs is facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, in addition to several counts of assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm. He’s currently in jail on a $90,000 bond.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 9, McCombs yelled, “Get out of here if you don’t want to die,” before firing the shot.

On Tuesday, he was given a public defender in court. His next court date is set for July 28.

The Comedy Zone said it plans to add metal detectors and wands to increase security.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: Shooting suspect said, ‘Get out of here if you don’t want to die’ in Charlotte comedy club)

CMPD: Shooting suspect said, ‘Get out of here if you don’t want to die’ in Charlotte comedy club

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

One person shot and killed in west Charlotte early Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed overnight in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive. When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Person shot at Gaffney food mart, police investigating

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a Gaffney food mart Saturday. According to the Gaffney Police Department, the shooting happened at the H&K Food Mart, located on North Limestone Street, across from Limestone Courts. Officers said one person had a gunshot wound to the leg and...
GAFFNEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crash in York County kills motorcyclist, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after a crash with an SUV on South Carolina Highway 49 in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded after 11 p.m. on Saturday to SC 49 near Village Harbor Drive outside Lake Wylie for a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Comedy#911#Violent Crime#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: 3 arrested in connection with meth trafficking ring in Burke, Caldwell counties

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Burke and Caldwell counties, deputies said Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 19, Caldwell County deputies stopped and arrested Eric Dale Jones and Roy Sheldon Morris as they were driving through Sawmills, North Carolina. Narcotic agents saw them at a known meth dealers house in Burke County.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

2-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In North Carolina Retention Pond

CHARLOTTE N.C.– Investigations are underway after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond on the evening of Tuesday, July 19th. CMPD released a statement via Twitter about the investigation on Tumbling Rock Lane near Reames Road. Police say prior to the discovery of the 2-year-old, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
101K+
Followers
112K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy