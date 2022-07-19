ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's medical cannabis patients can get gummies starting Aug. 1

By FOX 9 Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Starting August 1, medical marijuana patients in Minnesota can buy cannabis gummies and chews at dispensaries in the state. On Tuesday, the state encouraged registered patients to make appointments with...

Minnesota doctor creates healthy snack company to help lower cholesterol

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local Minnesota doctor created a snack company to help patients lower their cholesterol with food, instead of relying only on medications. Dr. Elizabeth Klodas designed Step One Foods to help people reduce their reliance on medications for conditions they can solve by improving their diet. While medications used for high cholesterol were improving patients’ numbers, it wasn't solving their underlying health.
Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
So far, Minnesota avoids recent national uptick in COVID cases

On Wednesday we learned that both President Joe Biden and Sen. Tina Smith have COVID-19. This is on the heels of learning that the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tested positive. While all were fully vaccinated and boosted, which may be helping...
Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for frontline bonus checks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
What's changed, what's consistent amid a new wave of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022."I think the shortness of breath piece is less than what we saw early on," Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease physician at HealthParters, explained to WCCO. "The cough and fever piece looks very similar. It is a different disease in the sense that we are seeing a lot less severe illness now than we did early on in the pandemic."The HealthPartners system of hospitals and clinics is spread throughout the Metro,...
Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
Is Parking Like This A Minnesota Thing?

If there's one thing Minnesotans love, it's their space. Whether it's getting away from it all at the cabin or just buying a huge truck so people aren't sitting right on top of you. Apparently this trend extends to the parking lot. Ever noticed how Minnesotans love to leave an...
Minnesota edible businesses riding high thanks to new THC law

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (Fox 9) – Since the day you could legally get stoned in Minnesota, Zach Rohr’s small edibles business has been riding its own high. “Our phone literally rang from July 1 to the end of the July fourth weekend. It just wouldn’t stop,” said Minny Grown CEO Zach Rohr. “People really want this product.”
Summer food aid coming for over 400,000 Minnesota children

(ABC 6 News) - The families of 410,000 Minnesota children will receive support to help them provide healthy foods this summer. Summer P-EBT is an essential program that supports healthy nutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, federal funds totaling up to $180.5 million will begin going to the families...
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
Weekly COVID-19 numbers rise again in Minnesota

(Willmar MN-) Week-to-week COVID-19 numbers have again jumped statewide and locally. According to The Minnesota Department of Health, there were 9521 cases of coronavirus and 44 deaths in the past week, compared with 7244 cases and 29 deaths the week before. There were 267 cases reported in Stearns County, which was the same as the week before. There were 131 cases reported in Kandiyohi County, an increase of 84 from the week before. Pope remained the same with 22, Chippewa and Swift were unchanged with 14 each, and Renville County cases jumped from 22 last week to 47 this week. The MDH did not report any local COVID-related deaths in the last week.
