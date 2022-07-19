ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, WI

Marshall Firemen fall to Rio

By Ryan Gregory
The Courier
The Courier
 5 days ago

Sunday, July 17 seemed like the perfect storm for the Marshall Firemen of the Home Talent Baseball League. It was a beautiful day, Marshall Fireman’s Park had resumed alcohol sales for the first time all season, and the Firemen were taking on another team near the bottom of the Eastern Section, Rio. Perhaps that was the day Marshall would pick up their first win of the season.

Unfortunately, the Railmen had other plans. Rio took advantage of Marshall not being at full strength and got the offense chugging early, rolling to an eventual 10-3 victory to keep the Firemen winless thus far in the 2022 season.

The Courier

The Courier

Waterloo, WI
ABOUT

The Courier has been serving the Waterloo, Marshall and surrounding communities since 1872.

 https://www.hngnews.com/waterloo_marshall/

