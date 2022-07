There’s no denying LSU needs to reshape its tight end room over the next several recruiting classes and the Tigers took another step in the right direction over the weekend. With the addition of 2024 top 100 player and the nation’s No. 4 tight end on 247Sports in Tayvion Galloway, the purple and gold have now added playmakers in back-to-back classes at the tight end spot. The Ohio native chose the Tigers over other prominent programs like Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn, with the biggest reason being the coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s history at the position.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO