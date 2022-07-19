ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Hyperthermia Alert Issued For Montgomery County As Heat Rises

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Heat Stroke Risk Increases As Temperatures Rise Photo Credit: donations welcome from pixabay

A Hyperthermia Alert has been issued for Montgomery County this week in preparation for extreme heat, officials say.

The alert will be active for Wednesday, July 20, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. as temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the low to mid-90s through the rest of the week, approaching 100 degrees during the weekend in the region.

Heat-related safety concerns for people or pets can be reported by calling 301-279-8000.

