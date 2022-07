One person was flown to UVA Hospital Thursday after being shot in the foot following a confrontation on Montanus Drive in Culpeper. According to Culpeper Town Police Captain Tim Chilton, the call came in around 9:30 a.m. A confrontation had taken place behind a series of businesses at 15532 Montanus Drive between a relative of a business owner and a person who was seeking work to be done on their car.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO