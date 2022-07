Tuesday night, July 12, 2022, during the Aurora Airport Authority meeting, members unanimously refused to discuss an inquiry from myself regarding their decision to just give a private individual possession of historic airport relics of days gone by. The authority had possession of the two items in question but could not sell them because they did not legally own them, they belonged to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. When complete rehabilitation of the runway at Al Potter Field (the Aurora Airport) was accomplished several years ago, the project included the upgrading of the rotating beacon and the Wind-T, a large lighted wind direction indicator visible from the air. These two items had been in place for decades assisting private and corporate pilots to safely navigate to the airport and land on a suitable runway.

