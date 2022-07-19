The Buddy Center to open in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) announced announce the official opening of “The Buddy Center” in Ridgeland will take place on August 16, 2022.

The center will offer resources, activities, and a place of belonging for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. This community-focused center will provide a space for these individuals and their support network to access resources and programming provided by CMDSS.

“We are so thrilled to offer free educational and social programs for those with Down syndrome, their families and the community at large. This is the first program of its kind in the state,” said Jennifer Babl, executive director of CMDSS.

“We are so excited for the opening of the Buddy Center. This is a dream come true for so many parents and past and present CMDSS board members and has been a long time in the making. Its opening will allow us to expand our current programming and serve a greater number of individuals in our community,” said parent and current President of the CMDSS Board, Kyle Sisk.

The center is also accepting donations for program and facility expenses.