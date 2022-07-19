ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ghost guns proliferate in Philly, but new federal rule could reduce their use in crimes, prosecutors say

By Brian A. Saunders
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Philadelphia man whose criminal history prohibits him from owning a firearm was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly used a straw purchaser to buy two "ghost guns" and a .380 caliber handgun for him. Law enforcement officers watched a woman purchase the weapons for Ricardo Williams, 36,...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 14

John Nixon
3d ago

You have until August 26th to buy the parts to build your own without the government knowing. And they have no business knowing. Use this time wisely.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

The first woman police officer in Philadelphia history was a prudish ‘dance cop’ afraid of jazz

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Philadelphia Police Department is making a push to increase the number of women in its ranks, with a pledge last year to boost the count from 22% of sworn officers to 30% by the year 2023. The department is already ahead of the national average (just 12%). It’s also currently led by a woman, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia Police Department at risk of losing state accreditation

The Philadelphia Police Department could lose its accreditation as soon as next week. The change would be in response to the ‘Driving Equality Bill’ passed by the City Council last year. The law prevents police from stopping drivers for minor traffic violations and was intended to prevent racial disparities amongst traffic stops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

Girl, 13, shot in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police say they are trying to determine whether a 13-year-old girl was targeted when she was shot in Germantown Friday evening. “A little girl ran around the corner and said ‘They shot her. They shot her,’” Veronica said. Gunshots startled her and several other neighbors just before 7 p.m. Friday near the corner of Osceola and East Rittenhouse streets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
County
Berks County, PA
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
Morgantown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Morgantown, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
Person
Joe Biden
thedp.com

Former Philadelphia congressman pleads guilty to election fraud

Former United States Congressman and Philadelphia native Michael “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty in June to multiple instances of election fraud taking place over the span of several years. Myers admitted to conspiring with election officials, particularly Philadelphia election ward leaders Domenick Demuro and Marie Beren, to add votes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Ghost Gun#Shooting#Crime
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Main Line Media News

Woman sentenced for role in multi-county gun trafficking scheme

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman faces several years of court supervision after she admitted to illegally purchasing firearms for a gun trafficking organization that operated in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties. Shaireese Liles, 23, of the 6000 block of Walton Avenue, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Summer Shouldn’t Be Canceled in Black Neighborhoods Due to Gun Violence

The recent shutdowns of several Black community events reinforce racial double standards and political hypocrisy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. As Philadelphia responds to its ongoing gun violence crisis, I’m noticing that Black neighborhoods are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy