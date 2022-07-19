ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Adams Calls for Federal Resources to Assist with Arriving Asylum Seekers

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today called for federal resources to assist with arriving asylum seekers in New York City, after — over the last several weeks — New York has experienced a sharp increase in asylum seekers from Latin America and other regions, with more than...

