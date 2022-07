SALT LAKE CITY — A man incarcerated for four years on a charge of murder in connection with a drive-by shooting in Kearns was found not guilty Thursday. Koak Pal Biel, now 20, was charged with murder as an adult, a first-degree felony, when he was just 16 years old. He also faced six counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. The eight-person jury, which deliberated for about five hours, found Beil "not guilty" on each of the charges.

