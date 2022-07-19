ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Canalside roller rink returns for its second season

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwWFo_0glLSjIk00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced Tuesday the return of the Canalside roller rink.

The rink will reopen on August 12 after last year's successful inaugural season.

This year the BWMG will partner with the Buffalo Holiday Market to bring nearly 20 vendors to the rink on weekends. Vendors will sell crafts, goods, and specialty products.

“After seeing so many members of the WNY community come out and enjoy the Roller Rink at Canalside last season, we are excited to build on that success and introduce even more ways to enjoy the late Summer and Fall season at Canalside,” said Lauren Moloney Ford, General Manager of the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

Similar to last year, the rink will feature Theme Skate Nights every Friday night including "Pride Skate," "Soul Train Night," "90's Night," and "Salsa Night."

The rink will be open from August 12 to October 30 during the following hours:

August 12, 2022 - September 5, 2022:

Monday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Tuesday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Wednesday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Thursday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Friday: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Saturday: 12:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Sunday: 12:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

September 7, 2022 - October 30, 2022:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 4:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Thursday: 4:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Friday: 4:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Saturday: 12:00p.m. – 10:00p.m.

Sunday: 12:00p.m. – 8:00p.m.

Special Hours: Monday, October 10, 2022: 12:00p.m – 8:00p.m.

Admission to the rink will be $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 years and under. Roller skate rentals will be available for $4. Skaters can choose to bring their own skates as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Garth Brooks wins over Buffalo in the home of the Bills

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - Garth Brooks was showered with 'BuffaLove' Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for one of his energetic and passionate concerts. Brooks performed his favorites during a warm and muggy night inside the home of the Buffalo Bills and sang for nearly two and a half hours.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Game Changers basketball program begins Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown announced Saturday the start of the first-ever summer session of the Game Changers Youth Basketball Program, held on Saturdays from July 23 to August 20 at Masten Park. The program had initially been offered as a single six-week session held in the...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

TBT contestant Blue Collar U honors victims of Buffalo shooting with names on jerseys

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The jerseys that the players for Blue Collar U will be wearing during this weekend’s TBT games will carry a special meaning. Blue Collar U’s roster includes several players with ties to the University at Buffalo. The players for Blue Collar U will honor the victims of the May 15 shooting with jerseys that bear the victims’ names rather than the players’ names.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Great Places To Go On A First Date In Buffalo

With so many great restaurants, activities, and things to do throughout Western New York, there is no shortage of locations to go for a good time with someone you like. If you're a Bills fan, you can catch the hometown team at a public practice during this seasons training camp, you can go skating at Canalside, or catch the Buffalo Bisons playing at Sahlen Field. Regardless of what you choose, there are plenty of options for you to find in the 716.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Buffalo Pizza Place Teases a Second Location in WNY

We’re a proud bunch here in Western New York. Don’t make fun of our Buffalo Bills or Sabres or the “lack” of things to do here. Food is another thing outsiders shouldn’t knock about Buffalo. We love the local restaurants that make up our region and the classic Buffalo dishes the specialize in; chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Rink#The Roller#Canalside#Bwmg#Wny
96.1 The Breeze

Garth Brooks’ Message Of Love To Buffalo, New York [WATCH]

Fans of Garth Brooks got one of the most energetic and powerful concerts of all time in Orchard Park, New York this past Saturday night. The show at Highmark Stadium was one that was filled with laughter, singing and, at times, tears of sadness and joy. For those of us in attendance, we were able to witness an entertainer who is simply the greatest showman country music has ever had.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Strong storms set to impact New York state through tonight

The oppressive heat and humidity remain hot in the headlines today, but much of the Empire State will need to keep something else on their radar. The potential for severe weather. While most of the state is under some level of risk, Western and Central New York face the greatest...
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Reopens After Massive Fire

Seafood lovers across Western New York rejoice because a very popular restaurant has reopened after being shut down to a massive fire. According to their Facebook page, The Boston Hotel's Steak and Crabshack is now reopened after being shut down due to a massive fire earlier this year. The fire...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are 6 Reasons Why Buffalo Should Be Considered A Midwestern City

Hear me out. I've been thinking about this for a while. When categorizing cities, where does Buffalo fit? Are we a New England city? What about an East Coast city? A North East city? Having lived in Tallahassee, Florida, I've been here before. Tallahassee is basically considered South Georgia, even though it's in Florida. It is so different geographically and even culturally from Miami. They remind me of Buffalo and New York City. The comparison isn't exactly the same, but there are similarities. Let me break down why Buffalo should be a part of the midwest (which ironically is not in the middle of America, nor is it located in the western half of the country).
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Gets a New Location

Chicken wings are the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York. It’s a stereotypical food for this region but as fully embrace it. If you ask certain Buffalonians about where to get the best wings in town and you’ll usually get the same 4-5 answers. You can also find good to decent wings at literally dozens of restaurants in Western New York but a few do stand above the rest.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Spend a summer day on the water with Buffalo Boat Tours

​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​What better way to spend a summer day than learning a little more about our fair city while taking a ride on the river. Start at the Canalside dock and set sail down the Erie Canal to explore the rich history of Silo City and see the beauty of Elevator Alley on a 90-minute tour.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Heat, Humidity & Chance for Strong T-Storms to Finish Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Isolated showers and t-storms across the southern tier will end this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight. Staying warm, muggy and breezy with lows in the low 70s. A round of scattered showers and t-storms possible Sunday morning and again during the afternoon especially inland away from the lake. More numerous showers and t-storms will develop Sunday evening along a cold front pushing through. Heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging winds are possible. Highs on Sunday in the mid 80s with SW winds 15-25 gusts to 40mph.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Sunflowers of Sanborn returning August 1

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back by popular demand, Sunflowers of Sanborn will return for its fifth season with opening day set for August 1. Sunflowers of Sanborn has become one of the most beloved spots in Western New York due to its many photo opportunities and unique activities. Free...
SANBORN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo waterways might be a tempting cooling option, but dangers lurk

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We all know there are some places for people to cool off that may be tempting but not really safe. With the temptation can come danger. You still see the signs for the operating hours at the Centennial Pool in the newly named Ralph Wilson Park. But it's sad to realize it is closed just like all the Buffalo outdoor city pools due to the lack of lifeguards the city could hire, so only the Cazenovia and Lovejoy indoor pools remain open.
BUFFALO, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Return of Jazz Fests!

(Photo – catch emerging jazz artist Endea Owens at the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival this weekend!) One thing we can all rejoice about is that the Summer of Jazz 2022 marks the return of a normal summer jazz festival season. It starts this Sunday with the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival. Dust off your lawn chairs and get ready to hear great jazz outdoors!
INDIANA STATE
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy