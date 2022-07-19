Missing vulnerable 66-year-old man found

The Pima County Sheriff Department found Leigh St. Martin safe.

Original story:

The Pima County Sheriff Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 66-year-old man.

The man is identified as Leigh St. Martin.

He was last seen on July 19 around 11 a.m. near the 5400 block of South Hildreth Avenue wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Martin is described as having brown eyes, gray hair and stands 5'2".

If located, please call 911.

