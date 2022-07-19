ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Missing vulnerable 66-year-old man found

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IagtK_0glLSRMY00

The Pima County Sheriff Department found Leigh St. Martin safe.

Original story:

The Pima County Sheriff Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 66-year-old man.

The man is identified as Leigh St. Martin.

He was last seen on July 19 around 11 a.m. near the 5400 block of South Hildreth Avenue wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Martin is described as having brown eyes, gray hair and stands 5'2".

If located, please call 911.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 3

