Newborn enrollment deadline for Texas Prepaid Tuition program approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas prepaid tuition program enrollment deadline approaches.

Texas families have until July 31 to enroll newborns at 2021-2022 prices in the 'Texas Tuition Promise Fund'.

The child must be younger than one at the time of enrollment.

"It is never too early for Texas families to consider enrolling their newborns in this program,” Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar stated in a release. “With Texans grappling with inflation and an uncertain economy, purchasing tuition units today allows families to lay the foundation for their children’s future educational opportunities.”

Participants can purchase tuition units which will lock in the costs of undergraduate resident tuition and fees at public Texas colleges and universities based on the prices on Tuesday.

The plan can also be used where tuition is not locked which includes: private colleges and universities in texas, out-of-state, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs. The benefits and payouts are based on the transfer value.

For complete plan information, and more click here or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5.