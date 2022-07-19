ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Targeting Mre11 overcomes platinum resistance and induces synthetic lethality in XRCC1 deficient epithelial ovarian cancers

By Adel Alblihy
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatinum resistance is a clinical challenge in ovarian cancer. Platinating agents induce DNA damage which activate Mre11 nuclease directed DNA damage signalling and response (DDR). Upregulation of DDR may promote chemotherapy resistance. Here we have comprehensively evaluated Mre11 in epithelial ovarian cancers. In clinical cohort that received platinum- based chemotherapy (n"‰="‰331),...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Hypertension and diabetes including their earlier stage are associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a medical disaster for both the victim and the society. Despite intrinsic limitations in the management of SCA, primary prevention has been overlooked and risk factors for SCA are not fully understood. We aimed to evaluate whether hypertension and diabetes mellitus (DM), including pre-hypertension and impaired fasting glucose (IFG), are associated with increased risk of SCA. We performed a nationwide population-based analysis using the Korean National Health Insurance Service. People who underwent a national health check-up in 2009 were enrolled. The risk of SCA was evaluated in people with hypertension and DM with a clinical follow-up through December 2018. A total of 4,056,423 people with 33,345,378 person-years of follow-up and 16,352 SCA events were examined. People with hypertension had 65.4% increased risk of SCA (adjusted hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰1.654 [1.572"“1.739]; p"‰<"‰0.001). Pre-hypertension was also associated with 21.3% increased risk of SCA (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.213 [1.158"“1.272]; p"‰<"‰0.001). People who had IFG and DM showed 7.5% (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.075 [1.035"“1.117]; p"‰<"‰0.001) and 80.1% (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.801 [1.731"“1.875]; p"‰<"‰0.001) increased risk of SCA, respectively. People with DM who took anti-diabetic medication showed significantly lower risk of SCA compared with uncontrolled DM patients (fasting glucose"‰â‰¥"‰200Â mg/dL) (adjusted HR"‰="‰0.625 [0.533"“0.733]; p"‰<"‰0.001). Coexistence of hypertension and DM was associated with an even higher risk of SCA (adjusted HR"‰="‰3.078 [2.877"“3.293]; p"‰<"‰0.001). In conclusion, the risk of SCA is significantly higher in people with hypertension and DM, including pre-hypertension and IFG. Adequate control of blood pressure and serum glucose can have a profound impact for the primary prevention of SCA in the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

APOA1 mRNA and protein in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma correlate with the disease outcome

Renal cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors with high mortality, and kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) is the most common type of renal cancer. We attempted to evaluate the clinical and prognostic significance of Apolipoprotein A1 (APOA1) mRNA and protein in KIRC patients. Clinical data along with RNA-sequencing data were downloaded from UCSC Xena. The Human Protein Atlas database was searched to reveal APOA1 protein expression profiles in KIRC and normal renal tissues. The TIMER database was applied to determine the correlations of APOA1 with immune cells and PD-1 and PD-L1 in KIRC. Ninety-one cases of KIRC patients and 93 healthy controls from our hospital were enrolled for clinical validation. Levels of APOA1 mRNA in KIRC tissues (N"‰="‰535) are not only lower than the levels in normal renal tissues (N"‰="‰117), but also in paired normal renal tissues (N"‰="‰72). High expression of APOA1 mRNA at the time of surgery was correlated with worse overall survival (OS) (HR 1.66; p"‰="‰0.037) and disease-free survival (DFS) (HR 1.65; p"‰="‰0.047), and APOA1 DNA methylation was linked to worse OS (HR 2.1; p"‰="‰0.001) rather than DFS (HR 1.12; p"‰="‰0.624) in KIRC patients. Concentrations of preoperative serum APOA1 protein were markedly decreased in KIRC patients compared to healthy controls (p"‰<"‰0.01), and low levels of APOA1 protein predicted less favorable OS than those with high levels (HR"‰="‰2.84, p"‰="‰0.0407). APOA1 negatively correlated with various immune cell infiltrates and PD-L1 expression (r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.283, p"‰="‰2.74eâˆ’11) according to the TIMER database. Low levels of APOA1 mRNA at the time of surgery predict favorable survival in KIRC patients. Our results provide insights to identify a novel prognostic index with great clinical utility.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-port transvesical versus open simple prostatectomy: a perioperative comparative study

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To compare the initial perioperative outcomes of single-port transvesical simple prostatectomy (SP RASP) patients to those of open simple prostatectomy (OSP). Patients and methods. Perioperative data from 42 consecutive patients with BPH who underwent SP RASP were prospectively reviewed. Similarly, data from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Immediate sequential bilateral cataract surgery: patient perceptions and preferences

Recent national data suggests that less than 0.5% of NHS cataract patients undergo immediate sequential bilateral cataract surgery (ISBCS). Since ISBCS improves service efficiency, increasing its practice may help tackle the ever-growing burden of cataract in the UK, and reduce the COVID-19 cataract backlog. Surgeon attitudes are known to be a significant barrier to increasing the practice of ISBCS. However, little is known about patient perceptions of ISBCS.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Syndrome#Cancer Cell#Colorectal Cancer#Mre11#Spheroid
Nature.com

Predicting mortality among ischemic stroke patients using pathways-derived polygenic risk scores

We aim to determine whether ischemic stroke(IS)-related PRSs are also associated with and further predict 3-year all-cause mortality. 1756 IS patients with European ancestry were randomly split into training (n"‰="‰1226) and testing (n"‰="‰530) groups with 3-year post-event observations. Univariate Cox proportional hazards regression model (CoxPH) was used for primary screening of individual prognostic PRSs. Only the significantly associated PRSs and clinical risk factors with the same direction for a causal relationship with IS were used to construct a multivariate CoxPH. Feature selection was conducted by the LASSO method. After feature selection, a prediction model with 11 disease-associated pathway-specific PRSs outperformed the base model, as demonstrated by a higher concordance index (0.751, 95%CI [0.693"“0.809] versus 0.729, 95%CI [0.676"“0.782]) in the testing sample. A PRS derived from endothelial cell apoptosis showed independent predictability in the multivariate CoxPH (Hazard Ratio"‰="‰1.193 [1.027"“1.385], p"‰="‰0.021). These PRSs fine-tuned the model by better stratifying high, intermediate, and low-risk groups. Several pathway-specific PRSs were associated with clinical risk factors in an age-dependent manner and further confirmed some known etiologies of IS and all-cause mortality. In conclusion, Pathway-specific PRSs for IS are associated with all-cause mortality, and the integrated multivariate risk model provides prognostic value in this context.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy