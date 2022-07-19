Targeting Mre11 overcomes platinum resistance and induces synthetic lethality in XRCC1 deficient epithelial ovarian cancers

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a medical disaster for both the victim and the society. Despite intrinsic limitations in the management of SCA, primary prevention has been overlooked and risk factors for SCA are not fully understood. We aimed to evaluate whether hypertension and diabetes mellitus (DM), including pre-hypertension and impaired fasting glucose (IFG), are associated with increased risk of SCA. We performed a nationwide population-based analysis using the Korean National Health Insurance Service. People who underwent a national health check-up in 2009 were enrolled. The risk of SCA was evaluated in people with hypertension and DM with a clinical follow-up through December 2018. A total of 4,056,423 people with 33,345,378 person-years of follow-up and 16,352 SCA events were examined. People with hypertension had 65.4% increased risk of SCA (adjusted hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰1.654 [1.572"“1.739]; p"‰<"‰0.001). Pre-hypertension was also associated with 21.3% increased risk of SCA (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.213 [1.158"“1.272]; p"‰<"‰0.001). People who had IFG and DM showed 7.5% (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.075 [1.035"“1.117]; p"‰<"‰0.001) and 80.1% (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.801 [1.731"“1.875]; p"‰<"‰0.001) increased risk of SCA, respectively. People with DM who took anti-diabetic medication showed significantly lower risk of SCA compared with uncontrolled DM patients (fasting glucose"‰â‰¥"‰200Â mg/dL) (adjusted HR"‰="‰0.625 [0.533"“0.733]; p"‰<"‰0.001). Coexistence of hypertension and DM was associated with an even higher risk of SCA (adjusted HR"‰="‰3.078 [2.877"“3.293]; p"‰<"‰0.001). In conclusion, the risk of SCA is significantly higher in people with hypertension and DM, including pre-hypertension and IFG. Adequate control of blood pressure and serum glucose can have a profound impact for the primary prevention of SCA in the general population.
