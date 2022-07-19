ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Activation of CD44/PAK1/AKT signaling promotes resistance to FGFR1 inhibition in squamous-cell lung cancer

By Omar Elakad
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Fibroblast growth factor receptor 1 (FGFR1) gene amplification is one of the most prominent and potentially targetable genetic alterations in squamous-cell lung cancer (SQCLC). Highly selective tyrosine kinase inhibitors have been developed to target FGFR1; however, resistance mechanisms originally existing in...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Conditioned media of pancreatic cancer cells and pancreatic stellate cells induce myeloid-derived suppressor cells differentiation and lymphocytes suppression

As pancreatic cancer cells (PCCs) and pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) are the two major cell types that comprise the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment of pancreatic cancer, we aimed to investigate the role of conditioned medium derived from PCCs and PSCs co-culture on the viability of lymphocytes. The conditioned medium (CM) collected from PCCs and/or PSCs was used to treat peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) to determine CM ability in reducing lymphocytes population. A proteomic analysis has been done on the CM to investigate the differentially expressed protein (DEP) expressed by two PCC lines established from different stages of tumor. Subsequently, we investigated if the reduction of lymphocytes was directly caused by CM or indirectly via CM-induced MDSCs. This was achieved by isolating lymphocyte subtypes and treating them with CM and CM-induced MDSCs. Both PCCs and PSCs were important in suppressing lymphocytes, and the PCCs derived from a metastatic tumor appeared to have a stronger suppressive effect than the PCCs derived from a primary tumor. According to the proteomic profiles of CM, 416 secreted proteins were detected, and 13 DEPs were identified between PANC10.05 and SW1990. However, CM was found unable to reduce lymphocytes viability through a direct pathway. In contrast, CM that contains proteins secreted by PCC and/or PSC appear immunogenic as they increase the viability of lymphocytes subtypes. Lymphocyte subtype treated with CM-induced MDSCs showed reduced viability in T helper 1 (Th1), T helper 2 (Th2), and T regulatory (Treg) cells, but not in CD8+ T cells, and B cells. As a conclusion,Â the interplay between PCCs and PSCs is important as their co-culture displays a different trend in lymphocytes suppression, hence, their co-culture should be included in future studies to better mimic the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
Nature.com

LATS kinases and SLUG regulate the transition to advanced stage in aggressive oral cancer cells

The epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) is a critical process by which cancer cells acquire malignant features. However, the molecular mechanism and functional implications of EMT and the mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET) in tumor progression remain elusive. In this study, we established two aggressive cancer cell lines from the human oral cancer cell line SAS, mesenchymal-like SAS-m4 and epithelial-like SAS-Î´. SAS-Î´ is a revertant cell obtained by inducing MET in SAS-m4. SAS-Î´, but not SAS-m4, exhibited abnormal cell growth, including piled-up overgrowth and invasive tumor formation in the tongues of nude mice, suggesting that SAS-Î´ represented more advanced cancer cells than the parental SAS cells. EMT-related transcriptional factor SLUG is phosphorylated at T208 and partly stabilized by the Hippo pathway kinases, LATS1 and LATS2. Depletion of SLUG promoted the invasive activity of SAS-Î´ by increasing the protein levels of LATS1/2 and the proportion of the phosphorylated form among total SLUG protein. Our results suggest that the LATS1/2"“SLUG axis regulates the transition of SAS cells to the advanced stage via repeated switching between EMT and MET. Therefore, an anti-SLUG-pT208 antibody would be valuable not alone as a malignant tumor marker antibody but also as a prognostic tool for patients with malignant disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Kynurenine metabolites predict survival in pulmonary arterial hypertension: A role for IL-6/IL-6RÎ±

Activation of the kynurenine pathway (KP) has been reported in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) undergoing PAH therapy. We aimed to determine KP-metabolism in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, investigate its prognostic values, evaluate the effect of PAH therapy on KP-metabolites and identify cytokines responsible for altered KP-metabolism. KP-metabolite levels were determined in plasma from PAH patients (median follow-up 42Â months) and in rats with monocrotaline- and Sugen/hypoxia-induced PH. Blood sampling of PAH patients was performed at the time of diagnosis, six months and one year after PAH therapy. KP activation with lower tryptophan, higher kynurenine (Kyn), 3-hydroxykynurenine (3-HK), quinolinic acid (QA), kynurenic acid (KA), and anthranilic acid was observed in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients compared with controls. A similar KP-metabolite profile was observed in monocrotaline, but not Sugen/hypoxia-induced PAH. Human lung primary cells (microvascular endothelial cells, pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells, and fibroblasts) were exposed to different cytokines in vitro. Following exposure to interleukin-6 (IL-6)/IL-6 receptor Î± (IL-6RÎ±) complex, all cell types exhibit a similar KP-metabolite profile as observed in PAH patients. PAH therapy partially normalized this profile in survivors after one year. Increased KP-metabolites correlated with higher pulmonary vascular resistance, shorter six-minute walking distance, and worse functional class. High levels of Kyn, 3-HK, QA, and KA measured at the latest time-point were associated with worse long-term survival. KP-metabolism was activated in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, likely mediated through IL-6/IL-6RÎ± signaling. KP-metabolites predict response to PAH therapy and survival of PAH patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PCDH1 promotes progression of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma via activation of NF-ÎºB signalling by interacting with KPNB1

Uncontrolled growth, distant metastasis and chemoresistance are critical characteristics of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and they result in high mortality; however, the mechanisms triggering these effects have not been fully investigated. In this study, we analysed a dataset in the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and identified PCDH1, a rarely studied transmembrane protein, as a novel prognostic marker in PDAC patients. We demonstrated that PCDH1 expression was upregulated in PDAC tissues, and its expression levels were associated with the depth of tumour invasion and lymph node metastasis. Patients with high PCDH1 levels showed poor overall survival (OS). We also investigated the biological significance of PCDH1 in PDAC cell growth, metastasis, and side population (SP) phenotype acquisition and explored the internal molecular mechanisms of PCDH1 action. Our results demonstrated that PCDH1 enhanced p65 nuclear localization by interacting with KPNB1, a well-characterized nuclear transporter, thereby activating the NF-ÎºB signalling pathway and increasing its functional effects during PDAC progression. Hence, our results indicate that PCDH1 can be used as a negative prognostic marker and may be a potential therapeutic target for PDAC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Homocysteine-targeting compounds as a new treatment strategy for diabetic wounds via inhibition of the histone methyltransferase SET7/9

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. In hypoxia and hyperglycemia, SET7/9 plays an important role in controlling HIF-1Î± methylation and regulating the transcription of HIF-1Î± target genes, which are responsible for angiogenesis and wound healing. Here, we report the Ir(III) complex Set7_1a bearing acetonitrile (ACN) ligands as a SET7/9 methyltransferase inhibitor and HIF-1Î± stabilizer. Interestingly, Set7_1a could engage SET7/9 and strongly inhibit SET7/9 activity, especially after preincubation with homocysteine (Hcy), which is elevated in diabetes. We hypothesize that Set7_1a exchanges ACN subunits for Hcy to disrupt the interaction between SET7/9 and SAM/SAH, which are structurally related to Hcy. Inhibition of SET7/9 methyltransferase activity by Set7_1a led to reduced HIF-1Î± methylation at the lysine 32 residue, causing increased HIF-1Î± level and recruitment of HIF-1Î± target genes that promote angiogenesis, such as VEGF, GLUT1, and EPO, in hypoxia and hyperglycemia. Significantly, Set7_1a improved wound healing in a type 2 diabetic mouse model by activating HIF-1Î± signaling and downstream proangiogenic factors. To our knowledge, this is the first Hcy-targeting iridium compound shown to be a SET7/9 antagonist that can accelerate diabetic wound healing. More importantly, this study opens a therapeutic avenue for the treatment of diabetic wounds by the inhibition of SET7/9 lysine methyltransferase activity.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aging induces severe SIV infection accompanied by an increase in follicular CD8+ T cells with overactive STAT3 signaling

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The number of elderly people living with HIV is increasing globally, and the condition of this population is relatively complicated due to the dual effects of aging and HIV infection. However, the impact of HIV infection combined with aging on the immune homeostasis of secondary lymphoid organs remains unclear. Here, we used the simian immunodeficiency virus mac239 (SIVmac239) strain to infect six young and six old Chinese rhesus macaques (ChRMs) and compared the infection characteristics of the two groups in the chronic stage through multiplex immunofluorescence staining of lymph nodes. The results showed that the SIV production and CD4/CD8 ratio inversion in old ChRMs were more severe than those in young ChRMs in both the peripheral blood and the lymph nodes, especially when a large number of CD8+ T cells infiltrated the follicles and germinal centers. STAT3 in these follicular CXCR5+CD8+ T cells was highly activated, with high expression of granzyme B, which might be caused by the severe inflammatory milieu in the follicles of old ChRMs. This study indicates that aging may be a cofactor involved in SIV-induced immune disorders in secondary lymphoid tissues, affecting the effective antiviral activity of highly enriched follicular CXCR5+CD8+ cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Implantable vision-enhancing devices and postoperative rehabilitation in advanced age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) results in progressive vision loss that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and ability to perform routine daily activities. Although pharmaceutical treatments for AMD are available and in clinical development, patients with late-stage AMD are relatively underserved. Specialized rehabilitation programs and external low-vision aids are available to support visual performance for those with advanced AMD; but intraocular vision-improving devices, including implantable miniature telescope (IMT) and intraocular lens (IOL) implants, offer advantages regarding head motion, vestibular ocular reflex development, and depth perception. IMT and IOL technologies are rapidly evolving, and many patients who could benefit from them remain unidentified. This review of recent literature summarizes available information on implantable devices for improving vision in patients with advanced AMD. Furthermore, it discusses recent attempts of developing the quality of life tests including activities of daily life and objective assessments. This may offer the ophthalmologist but also the patient a better possibility to detect changes or improvements before and after surgery. It is evident that surgery with new implants/devices is no longer the challenge, but rather the more complex management of patients before and after surgery as well as the correct selection of cases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Chemical acylation of an acquired serine suppresses oncogenic signaling of K-Ras(G12S)

Drugs that directly impede the function of driver oncogenes offer exceptional efficacy and a therapeutic window. The recently approved mutant selective small-molecule cysteine-reactive covalent inhibitor of the G12C mutant of K-Ras, sotorasib, provides a case in point. KRAS is the most frequently mutated proto-oncogene in human cancer, yet despite success targeting the G12C allele, targeted therapy for other hotspot mutants of KRAS has not been described. Here we report the discovery of small molecules that covalently target a G12S somatic mutation in K-Ras and suppress its oncogenic signaling. We show that these molecules are active in cells expressing K-Ras(G12S) but spare the wild-type protein. Our results provide a path to targeting a second somatic mutation in the oncogene KRAS by overcoming the weak nucleophilicity of an acquired serine residue. The chemistry we describe may serve as a basis for the selective targeting of other unactivated serines.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Super-resolved fluorescence imaging of peripheral nerve

Traditional histopathologic evaluation of peripheral nerve employs brightfield microscopy with diffraction limited resolution of"‰~"‰250Â nm. Though electron microscopy yields nanoscale resolution of the nervous system, sample preparation is costly and the technique is incompatible with living samples. Super-resolution microscopy (SRM) comprises a set of imaging techniques that permit nanoscale resolution of fluorescent objects using visible light. The advent of SRM has transformed biomedical science in establishing non-toxic means for investigation of nanoscale cellular structures. Herein, sciatic nerve sections from GFP-variant expressing mice, and regenerating human nerve from cross-facial autografts labelled with a myelin-specific fluorescent dye were imaged by super-resolution radial fluctuation microscopy, stimulated emission depletion microscopy, and structured illumination microscopy. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of murine sciatic nerves yielded robust visualization myelinated and unmyelinated axons. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of human cross-facial nerve grafts demonstrated enhanced resolution of small-caliber thinly-myelinated regenerating motor axons. Resolution and contrast enhancement afforded by super-resolution imaging techniques enables visualization of unmyelinated axons, regenerating axons, cytoskeleton ultrastructure, and neuronal appendages of mammalian peripheral nerves using light microscopes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of renal function with diabetic retinopathy and macular oedema among Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus

To investigate the associations of renal function with diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular oedema (DMO) in diabetic patients. A total of 1877 diabetic participants aged 30 to 80 years were consecutively recruited between October 2017 and April 2019. The presence of DR, vision-threatening DR (VTDR) and DMO were graded using seven-field fundus photographs. Renal function was defined as normal, mildly impaired or indicative of chronic kidney disease (CKD) based on different estimated glomerular filtration rates (GFR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Grape seed proanthocyanidin extractÂ inhibits DNA and protein damage and labile iron, enzyme, and cancer cell activities

Grape seed extract from (Vitis vinifera) (VGSE) is an excellent source of various polyphenols that exhibit highly potent antioxidant and disease prevention properties. Although numerous biological activities, with potential for improving human health, have been reported for VGSE, there is a lack of data relating to the health benefits of VGSE on DNA damage, protein damage, labile iron activity, and enzyme inhibitory effects. This investigation demonstrated, for the first time, that VGSE inhibits DNA and BSA damage and labile iron activity in-vitro. Moreover, VGSE also inhibited in-vitro activities of AChE, tyrosinase, and Î±-amylase. VGSE treatment significantly reduced viability of MCF-7, Hep-G2, Caco-2, and Huh-7 cells after 48-h treatments. The results obtained provide additional support for the purported health benefits of VGSE and reinforce its potential in disease prevention and therapy, especially in relation to cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Myasthenia gravis-specific aberrant neuromuscular gene expression by medullary thymic epithelial cells in thymoma

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a neurological disease caused by autoantibodies against neuromuscular-associated proteins. While MG frequently develops in thymoma patients, the etiologic factors for MG are not well understood. Here, by constructing a comprehensive atlas of thymoma using bulk and single-cell RNA-sequencing, we identify ectopic expression of neuromuscular molecules in MG-type thymoma. These molecules are found within a distinct subpopulation of medullary thymic epithelial cells (mTECs), which we name neuromuscular mTECs (nmTECs). MG-thymoma also exhibits microenvironments dedicated to autoantibody production, including ectopic germinal center formation, T follicular helper cell accumulation, and type 2 conventional dendritic cell migration. Cell"“cell interaction analysis also predicts the interaction between nmTECs and T/B cells via CXCL12-CXCR4. The enrichment of nmTECs presenting neuromuscular molecules within MG-thymoma is further confirmed immunohistochemically and by cellular composition estimation from the MG-thymoma transcriptome. Altogether, this study suggests that nmTECs have a significant function in MG pathogenesis via ectopic expression of neuromuscular molecules.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

MicroRNA-mediated regulation of lipid metabolism in virus-infected Emiliania huxleyi

The interactions between Emiliania huxleyi and E. huxleyi virus (EhV) regulate marine carbon and sulfur biogeochemical cycles and play a prominent role in global climate change. As a large DNA virus, EhV has developed a novel "virocell metabolism" model to meet its high metabolic needs. Although it has been widely demonstrated that EhV infection can profoundly rewire lipid metabolism, the epigenetic regulatory mechanisms of lipid metabolism are still obscure. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) can regulate biological pathways by targeting hub genes in the metabolic processes. In this study, the transcriptome, lipidome, and miRNAome were applied to investigate the epigenetic regulation of lipid metabolism in E. huxleyi cells during a detailed time course of viral infection. Combined transcriptomic, lipidomic, and physiological experiments revealed reprogrammed lipid metabolism, along with mitochondrial dysfunction and calcium influx through the cell membrane. A total of 69 host miRNAs (including 1 known miRNA) and 7 viral miRNAs were identified, 27 of which were differentially expressed. Bioinformatic prediction revealed that miRNAs involved in the regulation of lipid metabolism and a dual-luciferase reporter assay suggested that phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) gene might be a target of ehx-miR5. Further qPCR and western blot analysis showed a significant negative correlation between the expression of ehx-miR5 and its target gene PI3K, along with the lower activity of its downstream components (p-Akt, p-TOR, SREBP), indicating that lipid metabolism might be regulated by ehx-miR5 through the PI3K-Akt-TOR signaling pathway. Our findings reveal several novel mechanisms of viral strategies to manipulate host lipid metabolism and provide evidence that ehx-miR5 negatively modulates the expression of PI3K and disturbs lipid metabolism in the interactions between E. huxleyi and EhV.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modular scaffolding by lncRNA HOXA10-AS promotes oral cancer progression

Recent findings have implicated long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) as pivotal gene regulators for diverse biological processes, despite their lack of protein-coding capabilities. Accumulating evidence suggests the significance of lncRNAs in mediating cell signaling pathways, especially those associated with tumorigenesis. Consequently, lncRNAs have emerged as novel functional regulators and indicators of cancer development and malignancy. Recent transcriptomic profiling has recognized a tumor-biased expressed lncRNA, the HOXA10-AS transcript, whose expression is associated with patient survival. Functional cell-based assays show that the HOXA10-AS transcript is essential in the regulation of oral cancer growth and metastasis. LncRNA expression is also associated with drug sensitivity. In this study, we identify that HOXA10-AS serves as a modular scaffold for TP63 mRNA processing and that such involvement regulates cancer growth. These findings provide a functional interpretation of lncRNA-mediated molecular regulation, highlighting the significance of the lncRNA transcriptome in cancer biology.
CANCER
Nature.com

APOA1 mRNA and protein in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma correlate with the disease outcome

Renal cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors with high mortality, and kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) is the most common type of renal cancer. We attempted to evaluate the clinical and prognostic significance of Apolipoprotein A1 (APOA1) mRNA and protein in KIRC patients. Clinical data along with RNA-sequencing data were downloaded from UCSC Xena. The Human Protein Atlas database was searched to reveal APOA1 protein expression profiles in KIRC and normal renal tissues. The TIMER database was applied to determine the correlations of APOA1 with immune cells and PD-1 and PD-L1 in KIRC. Ninety-one cases of KIRC patients and 93 healthy controls from our hospital were enrolled for clinical validation. Levels of APOA1 mRNA in KIRC tissues (N"‰="‰535) are not only lower than the levels in normal renal tissues (N"‰="‰117), but also in paired normal renal tissues (N"‰="‰72). High expression of APOA1 mRNA at the time of surgery was correlated with worse overall survival (OS) (HR 1.66; p"‰="‰0.037) and disease-free survival (DFS) (HR 1.65; p"‰="‰0.047), and APOA1 DNA methylation was linked to worse OS (HR 2.1; p"‰="‰0.001) rather than DFS (HR 1.12; p"‰="‰0.624) in KIRC patients. Concentrations of preoperative serum APOA1 protein were markedly decreased in KIRC patients compared to healthy controls (p"‰<"‰0.01), and low levels of APOA1 protein predicted less favorable OS than those with high levels (HR"‰="‰2.84, p"‰="‰0.0407). APOA1 negatively correlated with various immune cell infiltrates and PD-L1 expression (r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.283, p"‰="‰2.74eâˆ’11) according to the TIMER database. Low levels of APOA1 mRNA at the time of surgery predict favorable survival in KIRC patients. Our results provide insights to identify a novel prognostic index with great clinical utility.
CANCER

