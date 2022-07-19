Carvana loses license to sell cars in Illinois; Sec. of State alleges failure to transfer titles

EMBED <> More Videos Carvana car sales suspended in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Secretary of State has re-instated a dealer's license suspension for Carvana.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office said in a written statement that Carvana continued to conduct business in a way that violates Illinois laws, such as misusing out-of-state registration permits and failing to transfer vehicle titles.

Carvana had its initial suspension stayed on May 26, but was subject to strict operating guidelines.

With the reinstatement of the suspension, Carvana is now unable to sell vehicles within the state of Illinois.

Consumers who purchased vehicles prior to the suspension can still be delivered and purchased, according to White's office.

White's office said the suspension will remain in effect until Carvana resolves all issues.

If a consumer has issues with their title and registration with a vehicle they purchased, they may contact the Illinois Secretary of State Police at 630-693-0551 to file a complaint and Secretary of State Police will provide assistance in getting the title transferred.