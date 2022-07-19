ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Functional assessment of missense variants of uncertain significance in the cancer susceptibility gene PALB2

By Shijie Wu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermline PALB2 pathogenic variants are associated with an increased lifetime risk for breast, pancreatic, and ovarian cancer. However, the interpretation of the pathogenicity of numerous PALB2 missense variants of uncertain significance (VUSs) identified in germline genetic testing remains a challenge. Here we selected ten potentially pathogenic PALB2 VUSs identified in 2279...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Human placental extract activates a wide array of gene expressions related to skin functions

As skin aging is one of the most common dermatological concerns in recent years, scientific research has promoted treatment strategies aimed at preventing or reversing skin aging. Breakdown of the extracellular matrix (ECM), such as collagen and elastin fibers, in the skin results in decreased skin elasticity and tension. Cutaneous cells, especially fibroblasts in the dermis layer of the skin, mainly produce ECM proteins. Although clinical studies have demonstrated that placental extract (PE) has positive effects on skin health, the molecular mechanisms by which PE acts against skin aging are still largely unknown. In this study, we performed RNA-sequence analysis to investigate whether human PE (HPE) alters ECM-related gene expression in normal human dermal fibroblast (NHDF) cells. Gene ontology analysis showed that genes related to extracellular matrix/structure organization, such as COL1A1, COL5A3, ELN, and HAS2 were highly enriched, and most of these genes were upregulated. We further confirmed that the HPE increased the type I collagen, proteoglycan versican, elastin, and hyaluronan levels in NHDF cells. Our results demonstrate that HPE activates global ECM-related gene expression in NHDF cells, which accounts for the clinical evidence that the HPE affects skin aging.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

LATS kinases and SLUG regulate the transition to advanced stage in aggressive oral cancer cells

The epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) is a critical process by which cancer cells acquire malignant features. However, the molecular mechanism and functional implications of EMT and the mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition (MET) in tumor progression remain elusive. In this study, we established two aggressive cancer cell lines from the human oral cancer cell line SAS, mesenchymal-like SAS-m4 and epithelial-like SAS-Î´. SAS-Î´ is a revertant cell obtained by inducing MET in SAS-m4. SAS-Î´, but not SAS-m4, exhibited abnormal cell growth, including piled-up overgrowth and invasive tumor formation in the tongues of nude mice, suggesting that SAS-Î´ represented more advanced cancer cells than the parental SAS cells. EMT-related transcriptional factor SLUG is phosphorylated at T208 and partly stabilized by the Hippo pathway kinases, LATS1 and LATS2. Depletion of SLUG promoted the invasive activity of SAS-Î´ by increasing the protein levels of LATS1/2 and the proportion of the phosphorylated form among total SLUG protein. Our results suggest that the LATS1/2"“SLUG axis regulates the transition of SAS cells to the advanced stage via repeated switching between EMT and MET. Therefore, an anti-SLUG-pT208 antibody would be valuable not alone as a malignant tumor marker antibody but also as a prognostic tool for patients with malignant disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Kynurenine metabolites predict survival in pulmonary arterial hypertension: A role for IL-6/IL-6RÎ±

Activation of the kynurenine pathway (KP) has been reported in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) undergoing PAH therapy. We aimed to determine KP-metabolism in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, investigate its prognostic values, evaluate the effect of PAH therapy on KP-metabolites and identify cytokines responsible for altered KP-metabolism. KP-metabolite levels were determined in plasma from PAH patients (median follow-up 42Â months) and in rats with monocrotaline- and Sugen/hypoxia-induced PH. Blood sampling of PAH patients was performed at the time of diagnosis, six months and one year after PAH therapy. KP activation with lower tryptophan, higher kynurenine (Kyn), 3-hydroxykynurenine (3-HK), quinolinic acid (QA), kynurenic acid (KA), and anthranilic acid was observed in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients compared with controls. A similar KP-metabolite profile was observed in monocrotaline, but not Sugen/hypoxia-induced PAH. Human lung primary cells (microvascular endothelial cells, pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells, and fibroblasts) were exposed to different cytokines in vitro. Following exposure to interleukin-6 (IL-6)/IL-6 receptor Î± (IL-6RÎ±) complex, all cell types exhibit a similar KP-metabolite profile as observed in PAH patients. PAH therapy partially normalized this profile in survivors after one year. Increased KP-metabolites correlated with higher pulmonary vascular resistance, shorter six-minute walking distance, and worse functional class. High levels of Kyn, 3-HK, QA, and KA measured at the latest time-point were associated with worse long-term survival. KP-metabolism was activated in treatment-naÃ¯ve PAH patients, likely mediated through IL-6/IL-6RÎ± signaling. KP-metabolites predict response to PAH therapy and survival of PAH patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ROR1-targeting switchable CAR-T cells for cancer therapy

The success of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy in the treatment of hematologic malignancies has prompted the development of numerous CAR-T technologies, including switchable CAR-T (sCAR-T) systems that combine a universal CAR-T with bispecific adapter proteins. Owing to their controllability and versatility, sCAR-Ts have received considerable attention. To explore the therapeutic utility of sCAR-Ts targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR1, which is expressed in hematologic and solid malignancies, and to identify bispecific adaptor proteins that efficiently mediate universal CAR-T engagement, a panel of switches based on ROR1-targeting Fabs with different epitopes and affinities was compared in in vitro and in vivo models of ROR1-expressing cancers. For switches targeting overlapping or identical epitopes, potency correlated with affinity. Surprisingly, however, we identified a switch targeting a unique epitope with low affinity but mediating potent and selective antitumor activity in vitro and in vivo. Converted to a conventional CAR-T, the same anti-ROR1 mAb (324) outperformed a clinically investigated conventional CAR-T that is based on an anti-ROR1 mAb (R12) with ~200-fold higher affinity. Thus, demonstrating therapeutic utility on their own, sCAR-Ts also facilitate higher throughput screening for the identification of conventional CAR-T candidates for preclinical and clinical studies.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Pancreatic Cancer#Chinese#Brca1 Palb2
Nature.com

PCDH1 promotes progression of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma via activation of NF-ÎºB signalling by interacting with KPNB1

Uncontrolled growth, distant metastasis and chemoresistance are critical characteristics of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and they result in high mortality; however, the mechanisms triggering these effects have not been fully investigated. In this study, we analysed a dataset in the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and identified PCDH1, a rarely studied transmembrane protein, as a novel prognostic marker in PDAC patients. We demonstrated that PCDH1 expression was upregulated in PDAC tissues, and its expression levels were associated with the depth of tumour invasion and lymph node metastasis. Patients with high PCDH1 levels showed poor overall survival (OS). We also investigated the biological significance of PCDH1 in PDAC cell growth, metastasis, and side population (SP) phenotype acquisition and explored the internal molecular mechanisms of PCDH1 action. Our results demonstrated that PCDH1 enhanced p65 nuclear localization by interacting with KPNB1, a well-characterized nuclear transporter, thereby activating the NF-ÎºB signalling pathway and increasing its functional effects during PDAC progression. Hence, our results indicate that PCDH1 can be used as a negative prognostic marker and may be a potential therapeutic target for PDAC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists zero in on genetic causes of Parkinson's

Variants of at least 20 different genes have been closely linked to the development of Parkinson's disease, but scientists are still investigating how exactly they cause the severe and incurable motor disorder that afflicts about 1 million people in the U.S. alone. New research by Yale researchers offers important clues....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Implantable vision-enhancing devices and postoperative rehabilitation in advanced age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) results in progressive vision loss that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and ability to perform routine daily activities. Although pharmaceutical treatments for AMD are available and in clinical development, patients with late-stage AMD are relatively underserved. Specialized rehabilitation programs and external low-vision aids are available to support visual performance for those with advanced AMD; but intraocular vision-improving devices, including implantable miniature telescope (IMT) and intraocular lens (IOL) implants, offer advantages regarding head motion, vestibular ocular reflex development, and depth perception. IMT and IOL technologies are rapidly evolving, and many patients who could benefit from them remain unidentified. This review of recent literature summarizes available information on implantable devices for improving vision in patients with advanced AMD. Furthermore, it discusses recent attempts of developing the quality of life tests including activities of daily life and objective assessments. This may offer the ophthalmologist but also the patient a better possibility to detect changes or improvements before and after surgery. It is evident that surgery with new implants/devices is no longer the challenge, but rather the more complex management of patients before and after surgery as well as the correct selection of cases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Alveolar macrophages: Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 242 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has caused more than 6.3 million deaths to date. Despite great efforts to curb the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), vaccines and neutralizing antibodies are in the gloom due to persistent viral mutations and antiviral compounds face challenges of specificity and safety. In addition, vaccines are unable to treat already-infected individuals, and antiviral drugs cannot be used prophylactically. Therefore, exploration of unconventional strategies to curb the current pandemic is highly urgent. Alveolar macrophages (AMs) residing on the surface of alveoli are the first immune cells that dispose of alveoli-invading viruses. Our findings demonstrate that M1 AMs have an acidic endosomal pH, thus favoring SARS-CoV-2 to leave endosomes and release into the cytosol where the virus initiates replication; in contrast, M2 AMs have an increased endosomal pH, which dampens the viral escape and facilitates delivery of the virus for lysosomal degradation. In this review, we propose that AMs are the Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection and that modulation of the endosomal pH of AMs has the potential to eliminate invaded SARS-CoV-2; the same strategy might also be suitable for other lethal respiratory viruses.
CANCER
Los Angeles Times

Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable, researchers say

BOSTON — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Angiogenic gene characterization and vessel permeability of dermal microvascular endothelial cells isolated from burn hypertrophic scar

Hypertrophic scar (HTS) formation is a common challenge for patients after burn injury. Dermal microvascular endothelial cells (DMVECs) are an understudied cell type in HTS. An increase in angiogenesis and microvessel density can be observed in HTS. Endothelial dysfunction may play a role in scar development. This study aims to generate a functional and expression profile of HTS DMVECs. We hypothesize that transcript and protein-level responses in HTS DMVECs differ from those in normal skin (NS). HTSs were created in red Duroc pigs. DMVECs were isolated using magnetic-activated cell sorting with ulex europaeus agglutinin 1 (UEA-1) lectin. Separate transwell inserts were used to form monolayers of HTS DMVECs and NS DMVECs. Cell injury was induced and permeability was assessed. Gene expression in HTS DMVECS versus NS DMVECs was measured. Select differentially expressed genes were further investigated. HTS had an increased area density of dermal microvasculature compared to NS. HTS DMVECs were 17.59% less permeable than normal DMVECs (p"‰<"‰0.05). After injury, NS DMVECs were 28.4% and HTS DMVECs were 18.8% more permeable than uninjured controls (28.4"‰Â±"‰4.8 vs 18.8"‰Â±"‰2.8; p"‰="‰0.11). PCR array identified 31 differentially expressed genes between HTS and NS DMVECs, of which 10 were upregulated and 21 were downregulated. qRT-PCR and ELISA studies were in accordance with the array. DMVECs expressed a mixed profile of factors that can contribute to and inhibit scar formation. HTS DMVECs have both a discordant response to cellular insults and baseline differences in function, supporting their proposed role in scar pathology. Further investigation of DMVECs is warranted to elucidate their contribution to HTS pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients: a double-blind randomized controlled trial

Etomidate has been advocated to be used in anesthesia for the elderly and the critically ill patients due to its faint effect on cardiovascular system. But the dose-dependent suppression of etomidate on adrenal cortex function leads to the limitation of its clinical application. Clinical research showed that dexmedetomidine could reduce the dose requirements for intravenous or inhalation anesthetics and opioids, and the hemodynamics was more stable during the operation. The objective was to observe the effect of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients. 180 elderly patients scheduled for elective ureteroscopic holmium laser lithotripsy were randomly allocated to PR group anesthetized with propofol-remifentanil, ER group anesthetized with etomidate-remifentanil, and ERD group anesthetized with dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate-remifentanil. Patients in each group whose operation time was less than or equal to 1Â h were incorporated into short time surgery group (PR1 group, ER1 group and ERD1 group), and whose surgical procedure time was more than 1Â h were incorporated into long time surgery group (PR2 group, ER2 group and ERD2 group). The primary outcome was the serum cortisol and ACTH concentration. The secondary outcomes were the values of SBP, DBP, HR and SpO2, the time of surgical procedure, the dosage of etomidate and remifentanil administered during surgery, the time to spontaneous respiration, recovery and extubation, and the duration of stay in the PACU. The Serum cortisol concentration was higher at t1~2"‰"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum cortisol concentration at t1~3"‰"‰ was higher in ERD2 group than in ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration was lower at t1~2"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration at t1~3"‰ was lower in ERD2 group compared to ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The SBP at T1 and T3 were higher in ER2 and ERD2 group than in PR2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The DBP in ER1 and ERD1 group were higher at T1 compared to PR1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The dosage of etomidate was significantly lower in ERD1 group and ERD2 group than in ER1 group and ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05), respectively. The administration of dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate can attenuate the inhibition of etomidate on adrenocortical function in elderly patients and maintain intraoperative hemodynamic stability.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

APOA1 mRNA and protein in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma correlate with the disease outcome

Renal cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors with high mortality, and kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) is the most common type of renal cancer. We attempted to evaluate the clinical and prognostic significance of Apolipoprotein A1 (APOA1) mRNA and protein in KIRC patients. Clinical data along with RNA-sequencing data were downloaded from UCSC Xena. The Human Protein Atlas database was searched to reveal APOA1 protein expression profiles in KIRC and normal renal tissues. The TIMER database was applied to determine the correlations of APOA1 with immune cells and PD-1 and PD-L1 in KIRC. Ninety-one cases of KIRC patients and 93 healthy controls from our hospital were enrolled for clinical validation. Levels of APOA1 mRNA in KIRC tissues (N"‰="‰535) are not only lower than the levels in normal renal tissues (N"‰="‰117), but also in paired normal renal tissues (N"‰="‰72). High expression of APOA1 mRNA at the time of surgery was correlated with worse overall survival (OS) (HR 1.66; p"‰="‰0.037) and disease-free survival (DFS) (HR 1.65; p"‰="‰0.047), and APOA1 DNA methylation was linked to worse OS (HR 2.1; p"‰="‰0.001) rather than DFS (HR 1.12; p"‰="‰0.624) in KIRC patients. Concentrations of preoperative serum APOA1 protein were markedly decreased in KIRC patients compared to healthy controls (p"‰<"‰0.01), and low levels of APOA1 protein predicted less favorable OS than those with high levels (HR"‰="‰2.84, p"‰="‰0.0407). APOA1 negatively correlated with various immune cell infiltrates and PD-L1 expression (r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.283, p"‰="‰2.74eâˆ’11) according to the TIMER database. Low levels of APOA1 mRNA at the time of surgery predict favorable survival in KIRC patients. Our results provide insights to identify a novel prognostic index with great clinical utility.
CANCER
Nature.com

ARID2 suppression promotes tumor progression and upregulates cytokeratin 8, 18 and Î²-4 integrin expression in TP53-mutated tobacco-related oral cancer and has prognostic implications

Mutations in ARID2 and TP53 genes are found to be implicated in the tobacco related tumorigeneses. However, the effect of loss of ARID2 in the TP53 mutated background in tobacco related cancer including oral cancer has not been investigated yet. Hence, in this study we knockdown ARID2 using shRNA mediated knockdown strategy in TP53 mutated oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) cell line and studied its tumorigenic role. Our study revealed that suppression of ARID2 in TP53 mutated oral cancer cells increases cell motility and invasion, induces drastic morphological changes and leads to a marked increase in the expression levels of cytokeratins, and integrins, CK8, CK18 and Î²4-Integrin, markers of cell migration/invasion in oral cancer. ARID2 suppression also showed early onset and increased tumorigenicity in-vivo. Interestingly, transcriptome profiling revealed differentially expressed genes associated with migration and invasion in oral cancer cells including AKR1C2, NCAM2, NOS1, ADAM23 and genes of S100A family in ARID2 knockdown TP53 mutated oral cancer cells. Pathway analysis of differentially regulated genes identified "cancer pathways" and "PI3K/AKT Pathway" to be significantly dysregulated upon suppression of ARID2 in TP53 mutated OSCC cells. Notably, decreased ARID2 expression and increased CK8, CK18 expression leads to poor prognosis in Head and Neck cancer (HNSC) patients as revealed by Pan-Cancer TCGA data analysis. To conclude, our study is the first to demonstrate tumor suppressor role of ARID2 in TP53 mutated background indicating their cooperative role in OSCC, and also highlights its prognostic implications suggesting ARID2 as an important therapeutic target in OSCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Assessment of cardiovascular disease risk by plasma renin activity changes in patients with primary aldosteronism on mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment

Primary aldosteronism (PA), the most common cause of endocrine arterial hypertension, is caused by autonomous hypersecretion of aldosterone from the adrenal glands. Plasma renin activity (PRA) is suppressed due to excessive mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) activation and volume expansion [1]. Patients with PA are at a higher risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events, heart [2, 3] and renal diseases [2, 4], diabetes mellitus, metabolic syndrome [2, 5], and reduced quality of life [6, 7] than patients with essential hypertension. These risks are independent of blood pressure elevation [8]. Treatment with MR antagonists (MRAs) is recommended for patients with bilateral PA and those with unilateral PA who are unwilling or unable to undergo adrenalectomy [9]. However, studies have shown that some patients with PA treated with MRAs have a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) than essential hypertensive controls [10, 11]. An increase in PRA caused by MRA therapy may reflect sufficient antagonism of the MR [12, 13]. Hundemer et al. conducted a large cohort study assessing 602 patients with PA treated with MRAs and 41,853 age-matched patients with essential hypertension; they found that the risk of CVD in patients with PA who achieved unsuppressed renin levels (â‰¥1"‰ng/ml/h) with MRA treatment was comparable to that in patients with essential hypertension [10]. Thus, titration of MRA aimed at avoiding the suppression of renin activity may help improve CVD outcomes in patients with PA. However, very few large studies have focused on CVD outcomes and risk factors, including renin levels, in patients with PA receiving MRA treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of renal function with diabetic retinopathy and macular oedema among Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus

To investigate the associations of renal function with diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular oedema (DMO) in diabetic patients. A total of 1877 diabetic participants aged 30 to 80 years were consecutively recruited between October 2017 and April 2019. The presence of DR, vision-threatening DR (VTDR) and DMO were graded using seven-field fundus photographs. Renal function was defined as normal, mildly impaired or indicative of chronic kidney disease (CKD) based on different estimated glomerular filtration rates (GFR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Biomarkers to Predict Progression to Diabetic Nephropathy

At present, there are no biomarkers to predict the timing of progression of patients with type 2 diabetes to more serious kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. Identification of such biomarkers could facilitate identification of patients at risk for disease progression and allow earlier, more aggressive treatment intervention and management, resulting in reductions in patient morbidity and mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

