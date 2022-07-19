First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Showers and storms today with heavy rainfall at times. Isolated storms this afternoon may be strong to severe, particularly on the eastern edge of Michiana. The bulk of the activity will wrap up late afternoon, however, more isolated showers and storms are possible around the dinner hour as the cold front works through. High near 84.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms will be around in the morning with heavy downpours and gusty wind to 40-60 mph. Localized flooding is possible where thunderstorms stay over one area for an extended period of time. Any shower or thunderstorm becomes very spotty as we head into the afternoon hours. Showers and storms move out by Sunday evening. High: 80-84° Low: 64° & Muggy. Wind: WSW 10-25 mph.
Jack Springgate got a look at some prehistoric fun you can have at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The fair is open for the next nine days—and there’s plenty of food, festivities, and fun to be had!. Livestock at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a 3-1 defeat on Saturday night in Flint, the South Bend Lions second season has come to an end, after making their first playoff appearance in USL 2 by winning their first division title. There’s a lot to build off of. Head coach Thiago...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Concord High School student said Rio Allred’s story helped save her life. Rio died by suicide back in March, after heartbreaking claims that she was bullied at school. Students across Michiana are opening up about being bullied even demanding schools do more. On Friday...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Epilepsy is diagnosed in about 200,000 people every year, but did you know that seizures of different kinds can affect animals, too? Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser has important information about these seizures and how to recognize epilepsy. If you want to contact the...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an incident in Mishawaka Friday evening. A police presence was called to an incident with that occurred on Main Street near Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka. Follow 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a fatal single-motorcycle crash in Mishawaka Friday evening. According to Mishawaka police, first responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and Main Street around 10:22 p.m. Officers say speed appears to be a factor as the motorcyclist hit the median in front of the Courtyard Marriot during a group race.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of folks stopped by at the annual West Side BBQ and Craft Festival Sunday. It all took place at Unity Gardens in South Bend from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. There, more than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Theatre!. “Fridays by the Fountain” are back for the summer at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Southside Denny took the stage all the while people enjoyed a bite to eat out...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend. Plans call for the construction of a new Chevy dealership on the city’s south side, off Ireland Road. Gates Chevrolet closed its downtown South Bend store in 2008. At the time, it was operating out of...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Day one of the Elkhart County Fair is officially in the books! And the first night ended in style!. At the grandstand tonight, a hot air balloon chase featuring Goshen’s mayor, Jeremy Stutsman. Friday’s event included 10 hot air balloons, which floated into the...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., on Thursday. According to Michigan State Police from the Marshall Post who were dispatched to the crash, a semi-truck was driving south on U.S. 131 near Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township when a pickup traveling north crossed the centerline and hit the semi head-on.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the area’s best chefs and find unique gifts and art produced by local artists and crafters. There will also be activities for kids, including a bounce house!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In conjunction with their 111th anniversary, Saints Peter and Paul Church hold its annual Serb Fest. The annual Serb Fest is a day where the community comes together to celebrate Serbian culture and support a great cause. Festival goers were treated to homemade cuisine, live...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the early morning. Officers responded to the 54000 block of Independence Street just before 1:30 a.m. They found a home with damage from gunshots and a 38-year-old woman had a...
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The School of American Music (SAM) held its third annual American Music Festival Saturday afternoon. The music festival took place in Three Oaks, Michigan, at Dewey Cannon Park. Attendees were treated to a wide variety of distinctly American music, including blues, bluegrass, and Jazz. Some...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It was Christmas in July thanks to a partnership between Grand Design RV, Marine Corps Reserve and the Elkhart Toys for Tots Campaign. On July 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public was invited to brings toys to the Grand Design RV Customer Support Center.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now celebrated summer on Friday at a place so many of you are surely headed to—the Elkhart County 4-H Fair!. It’s one of the most popular summer destinations in the state, and it’s ready again to welcome more than 200,000 people over its nine-day run.
Comments / 0