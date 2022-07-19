ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amity, OR

Amity gets $6M in federal funding for water infrastructure

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpYPk_0glLPKXK00
Amity City Hall, photo taken Aug. 4, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Amity is getting $6 million in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help improve critical water infrastructure.

Amity, which is located in the heart of wine country, has been in dire need of water infrastructure improvements for several years.

In 2021, former Mayor Ryan Lehman told KOIN 6 News that some city water pipes are so old, they’re made out of wood.

With a population of under 2,000 people and even fewer ratepayers, Amity has struggled to cover the cost of replacing its old pipes, meters, and intake system.

The city is more than five years into a water infrastructure project that it’s been paying for with grant and loan funding. This latest funding announcement will allow the city to further its progress.

The USDA is issuing a $4,838,000 loan to the city and a grant of $1,500,000, through the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program. The money will help improve the city’s water intake, wells, pipelines and pumps, which will improve the reliability of the city’s drinking water source.

The funds will also go toward renovating and refurbishing the city’s water treatment facility to ensure its capacity meets Oregon Health Authority quality standards and produces enough water to meet current and future demand.

The city has been working to move its water intake system from its position on the South Yamhill river to a new location that will allow cleaner water to enter the system.

Lehman told KOIN in 2021 that with the city’s small number of ratepayers, it’s been difficult to get approved for loans, since they don’t have many people to help pay them back.

To help cover the cost of projects and pay back the loans, the city has increased its sewer rates.

The USDA Rural Development Oregon also announced Tuesday that it issued a $32,200 grant to the town of Dayville to help construct a new fire station. The town’s fire state was damaged beyond repair in July 2021.

The new fire station will be located at the site of the old one.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Fate, meet irony: Sodaville doesn't have enough water

A Linn County city that once thrived off of abundant bubbling mineral streams continues to struggle with not having enough water every summer for its 350 residents. Any number of solutions have been proposed over the years, but their estimated costs were more than the people of Sodaville were wanting — or able — to pay. For now, residents continue to get their water trucked in from Lebanon during the summer months when city wells are unable to meet the demand.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

County sees dangerous tansy infestation

Weed is raging throughout the region, causing a dire situation for ranchers and livestock. Bouquets of yellow flowers are blooming across the region. Unfortunately, these colorful blooms are from the poisonous plant known as tansy ragwort. They have many residents feverishly working to protect their fields and livestock. "This year...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Prepare now for heat wave, Multnomah County officials warn

A heat wave is forecasted to bring temperatures in the high 90s to much of the Willamette Valley starting Monday, with some areas potentially reaching 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures won’t offer much respite; they’ll likely dip into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Local health officials...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Amity, OR
City
Dayville, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KGW

'It is slowly grinding to a halt': Healthcare and ambulance services deal with capacity crisis

PORTLAND, Oregon — Healthcare leaders warn that capacity issues in Oregon hospitals continue to worsen, as hospitals grapple with understaffing and other challenges even long after the prior patient surges brought on by COVID-19. “The [healthcare] system is really suffering from dramatic aftershocks from the pandemic,” said Becky Hultberg, president of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. “It’s just backed up right now, it is slowly grinding to a halt.”
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Intake#Federal Funding#Water Treatment#Water Pipes#Urban Construction#Oregon Health Authority
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. faces ‘excessive heat watch’; Pacific Power urges taking care to prepare for heat wave

With daily high temperatures forecast to be near or above the 100-degree mark next week across much of the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Power said Saturday it is prepared to face higher demands on the grid from both record temperatures and increased customer need.  The post C.O. faces ‘excessive heat watch’; Pacific Power urges taking care to prepare for heat wave appeared first on KTVZ.
PENDLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
thelundreport.org

Salem Health Mulls Diverting Ambulances

(This article has been updated to include additional reporting) Salem Health President and CEO Cheryl Wolfe postponed a press conference set for July 21 where she intended to announce Salem Hospital will begin diverting ambulance patients to other hospitals when the demand for immediate medical care outpaces the facility's ability to provide it.
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Judge disqualified from Oswego Lake case, ruling in doubt

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Ann Lininger, the Clackamas County Circuit Court judge who presided over the ongoing case regarding access to Oswego Lake, has been disqualified from the proceedings due to communications she had with the plaintiffs when she served on the Oregon Legislature in 2014. Multnomah County...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Lakefront Brawl Poisons Oregon’s Most Exclusive Waters

This story first ran in the April 27, 2005, edition of WW. On a clear spring afternoon, the view from the eastern end of Oswego Lake is like a page out of a Sierra Club calendar. Towering Douglas firs cling to hillsides that slope down to sparkling waters. A lone...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Oregon heading into 3rd straight year for 'La Niña,' what that means

Oregon can expect above-normal amounts of rain through the end of 2022 while forecasters call for a third straight year of weather affected by a periodic shift in sea temperatures and prevailing winds. But that doesn’t mean it’s not hot, Pete Parsons, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s lead meteorologist, said...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy