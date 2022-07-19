ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Harlan Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested Cory Christopher McCoy, 38, of Harlan, on Sunday following a call for service. McCoy was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication.

Harlan Police also arrested Nathan Howard Lavender, 35, on July 5th following a traffic stop. Lavender was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operation Without Registration, No Insurance and Driving under Suspension.

Barbara Rose Kleymann, 58, of Portsmouth, was arrested July 2nd and transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Faith Merritt Peterson, 42, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 3rd. Peterson was transported the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Operating While Intoxicated and Improper Rear Lamp.

Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Harrison County

(Harrison Co.) One person died and another was injured following a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County early this (Sunday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 21-year-old Faith Staska of Missouri Valley was transported by Missouri Valley Ambulance to CHI where she died from her injuries. 21-year-old Quinten Vogel of Missouri Valley was transported to CHI by Missouri Valley ambulance to be treated for injuries.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Employee held at gunpoint during robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A store robbery on July 22 is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Speedee Mart, 2920 S 120th St, on Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials said the store employee reported a black man had come...
OMAHA, NE
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) Two people were charged with Possession of Contraband on or in the grounds of a Correctional Facility in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows and 50-year-old Janelle Marie Young were both charged on Thursday after a Deputy was dispatched to the Jail for illegal substances found inside of the facility.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Harlan, IA
Shelby County, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Arrest Two Page County Teens

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Police stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Savannah Schenck of Shenandoah in the 1700 block of North Broadway Street for failing to stop at a traffic light. Subsequently, Police took Schenck into custody for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, Officer’s arrested 19-year-old Phoebe Johnson of Shenandoah, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

SUV vs Bicycle Accident in Atlantic; teen suffers minor injuries

(Atlantic) A teen suffered minor injuries in a SUV vs bicycle accident in Atlantic. Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith told KSOM/KS95 News first that a 13-year-old male was riding a bicycle north on Plum Street and ran the stop sign at the intersection with 10th Street. The teen hit the driver’s side of a 2010 GMC Acadia, driven by Delilah Heuton, who was westbound on 10th Street.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Apartment fire in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Fire Departments responded to an apartment fire in Red Oak this (Sunday) afternoon. At approximately 2:14pm, the Montgomery County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting an upstairs apartment fire at 615 N 3rd Street in Red Oak, located just north of the downtown square. Officers of the Red Oak Police Department arrived on scene immediately and confirmed all occupants were out of the structure prior to Red Oak Fire arriving on scene. Red Oak Fire arrived on scene within four minutes of being paged and requested a second alarm structure fire response bringing additional crews from the Stanton Fire Department, Elliott Fire Department and additional aerial support from the Glenwood Fire Department. Fire crews made an immediate and aggressive interior attack of the fire and were able to contain the fire to the origin apartment. Smoke and water damage is throughout the entire structure.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Teens accused of 2021 homicide in Omaha appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prosecutors say three teens were hunting for people when they allegedly stole a car last year and headed for enemy gang territory. An Omaha police detective spent three hours on the witness stand at the Douglas County courthouse. Thursday afternoon, outlining several violent events over just a few days in June of 2021 including murder.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

One person airlifted following Fremont County accident

(Randolph) A Randolph woman suffered serious injuries in a Fremont County accident Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the single vehicle accident east of Randolph on 370th Street at 9:54 a.m. 58-year-old Teresa Elliot was flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with unknown injuries. Her 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity was southbound in the 1400 block of 370th Ave when the vehicle drove onto the west ditch. The driver over corrected and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Sarpy County woman pleads no contest to assault in death of husband

OMAHA -- A Papillion woman previously charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband pleaded no contest Friday to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering. Anne Valgora, 52, will be sentenced in October on the two felonies. In June 2019, her husband, 55-year-old Steven Olson,...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured in I-80 crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning crash that injured one person. The crash happened on I-80 at 60th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three people sentenced in federal court following meth trafficking convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- Three people were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on meth-related drug trafficking charges. 30-year-old Nzingha Eureka Simmons and 38-year-old Todd Daniel Kowal were sentenced Wednesday for their participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 40-year-old Omar Vaillant, Jr. was sentenced Thursday on drug trafficking and firearm convictions.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa state park triple homicide suspect's La Vista link

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is among three family members murdered at a campground in eastern Iowa. Officials believe a La Vista man pulled the trigger – then turned the gun on himself. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the family was from Cedar...
LA VISTA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between July 3 and July 18. John Todd Prichard, age 28, of Portsmouth, was arrested July 3 after a traffic stop near Fir Road and F32. Prichard was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st and Speeding.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KSNB Local4

Fremont police investigating alleged extortion of women

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several young women from Fremont and Omaha are reporting that a cyberstalker is blackmailing them with explicit photos. One woman who asked not to be identified says after posting pictures on a members only site she received Instagram threats. Those included other photos she thought were...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire showing heavy smoke Saturday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near 132nd and Blondo at 11:54 a.m. Saturday. Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home when they arrived. The...
OMAHA, NE
