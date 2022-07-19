Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested Cory Christopher McCoy, 38, of Harlan, on Sunday following a call for service. McCoy was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication.

Harlan Police also arrested Nathan Howard Lavender, 35, on July 5th following a traffic stop. Lavender was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operation Without Registration, No Insurance and Driving under Suspension.

Barbara Rose Kleymann, 58, of Portsmouth, was arrested July 2nd and transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Faith Merritt Peterson, 42, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 3rd. Peterson was transported the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Operating While Intoxicated and Improper Rear Lamp.