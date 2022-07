Knee replacement surgery happens about 800,000 times a year in the United States. "Multiple studies have shown that about 80% of people are very happy with their knee replacement," said Dr. Brian Larkin, an orthopedic surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer with Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. That leaves 20% of patients who are not happy with their new knee, and Dr. Larkin hopes that the new Persona IQ Smart Knee will give them the tools to help those people. "The goal is that if we can get a lot of data, hopefully, that will allow some people to improve or we...

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO