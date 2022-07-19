ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Hopes To Rope $50M At Weekend Box Office

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 5 days ago

Universal’s Nope, one of the few remaining tentpoles in a rebounding summer box office, looks to provide a lift this weekend with an estimated $50M start at 3,700 theaters with an eye at guys 17-34.

Nope is the third genre film from Oscar winner Jordan Peele, and while its start in U.S./Canada will be above that of his 2017 debut film, Get Out ($33.3M), it will be under the filmmaker’s 2019 title Us ($71.1M). The movie is produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Us repped a record domestic opening for an original R-rated horror movie. No critical reviews have registered on Rotten Tomatoes yet for Nope, but critics went nuts for Get Out at 98% Certified Fresh and also enjoyed Us at 93% certified fresh. Audiences gave Get Out an A- CinemaScore and graded Us a B.

Nope follows horse rancher siblings OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya, reteaming with Jordan) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer), who discover something wonderful, and harmful, in the skies above their property. Adjacent to their ranch sits Jupiter’s Claim, a family-fun theme park and petting zoo predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. It’s owned and operated with evangelical pride by Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), a former child star who is saddled with a tabloid-tragic backstory that he has spent a lifetime trying to escape. He’s seen the spectacle in the sky, too, and peddles it to his theme park denizens.

Of Peele’s trio, Nope has the highest budget at $68M after California tax incentives (the pic was shot in the Agua Dulce desert in northern Los Angeles County), ranking ahead of Us‘ $20M production cost before P&A and Get Out‘s thrifty $4.5M. Peele shot Nope in Imax. Both of those movies were big-time cash cows for Uni, with Us seeing $119M profit and Get Out $124.8M.

Nope is also the longest movie in Peele’s canon at 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Universal started the campaign exactly one year from Nope‘s debut with the release of an enigmatic teaser poster. During Super Bowl LVI, the studio released the first trailer during the live broadcast, which quickly became the No.1 trending topic on Twitter, YouTube and Reddit. Social Media analytics firm RelishMix reported that the 24-hour online traffic for Nope hit close to 22M, ahead of Sony’s Uncharted (12.5M) and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (11.7M) and Disney/Marvel’s Moon Knight series (9.5M).

Additionally, Nope became the first R-Rated movie to receive support from NBCUniversal’s Symphony program, which promotes Universal’s select tentpoles throughout the conglom’s sister brands and businesses. Such pushes included the Jupiter’s Claim attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood along with spots running across such NBCUni shows as American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and WWE Raw.

Even though Nope‘s opening will exceed last weekend’s wide-release starts of Where the Crawdads Sing ($17.2M) and Paws of Fury ($6.3M), don’t expect this weekend’s total box office for all movies to best the same respective frame from 2019. That’s when Disney’s “live-action” The Lion King opened to a massive $191.8M, sending total overall sales to $263.9M, which was then the second-highest-grossing weekend of 2019. The April 26-28 frame grossed an all-time record of $402M, thanks to the $357.1M Avengers: Endgame opening.

Again, what we’re lacking here at the 2022 box office is more wide releases, and we’re about to head into a fall full of adult counter-programming, not tentpoles.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Reveals Reason He Quit UK Show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli has shared the reason for his decision to quit the British version of the show after nearly two decades. The effervescent Italian had appeared as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since its debut in 2004, but was finding it increasingly difficult to juggle making shows on either side of the Atlantic and how now shared the toll it was taking on his health.
Jordan Peele on why Nope's called Nope

Exclusive: "The story behind that title is a little similar to the title of Get Out," the director tells SFX magazine. Jordan Peele has quickly become one of horror's top-tier maestros – the filmmaker having terrified the world with both Get Out and Us, two unique spins on the genre. Now, Peele re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya on Nope, a movie that broadly centers on two ranch-owning siblings, OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have a close encounter with the third kind. The film's title, however, gives little away.
Jordan Peele's Nope Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About The Horror Film

Anticipation has been high for Jordan Peele’s Nope, following his previous two (critically acclaimed) forays into the horror genre: 2017's Get Out 2019's Us. Details of Nope’s plot have been kept intentionally sparse, because the writer/director wants to the film to be an unexpected experience for his audiences. Have no fear – the movie has screened, and now we can possibly glean a little more information from the first reactions to the flick, even as we maintain that delightful dread of the unknown.
Keke Palmer on the Challenge of Keeping Secrets About Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’: ‘We All Say the Same Three Words’

Click here to read the full article. When Keke Palmer got a call from Jordan Peele asking her to star in his latest film, “Nope,” she was quick to jump at the chance to join the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s mysterious project. After all, she’d already DM’d him on Instagram about a year earlier hoping to work together. Upon reading the script — which centers on Emerald Haywood (Palmer) and her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya), children of a Hollywood horse trainer who begin to witness mysterious events at their inland California farm — Palmer was struck by the trajectory of her character. “She’s of...
Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
‘Nope’ Film Review: The Parts of Jordan Peele’s Latest Are Greater than the Whole

Writer-director Jordan Peele’s third feature “Nope” is a big, bold affair, never lacking for ideas or set pieces. It just doesn’t work. Going as far back as his sketch-comedy show “Key and Peele,” the horror auteur has always been a keen observer of media and culture, and setting this film among below-the-line players in the film and TV industry allows him to go deep on his obsessions with show business, genre and even the act of observing and being observed.
‘Nope’s Number One Debut at Domestic Box Office Marks a Hat-Trick for Jordan Peele

Writer-director Jordan Peele notched the third number one debut of his career with Nope, described as “a dark pop nightmare of uncanny science fiction and complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence.” The film opened to $44 million at the domestic box office, ahead of its international rollout, which begins on August 12.
Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no

LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Nope, in theaters Friday, is writer/director Jordan Peele's first misstep as a filmmaker. It is a singular artistic misstep though, not a compromised vision. In the horror movie, Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith David) dies suddenly when debris from a plane falls from the sky....
Nope review: Jordan Peele’s intelligent sci-fi horror delivers

The horror genre is in a great place these days, and Nope director Jordan Peele has a lot to do with that success. Over the last five years, Peele has directed three films, each of them a subversive, twisty spin on a particular subgenre of horror. His directorial debut, 2017’s Get Out, was a Hitchcock-esque thriller steeped in the all-too-real terror of systemic racism, while 2019’s Us was an exploration of xenophobia and privilege wrapped in a home-invasion slasher.
