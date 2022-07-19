ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

Conserve Alert

By Carroll Buckley
 5 days ago

The Imperial Irrigation District has issued a Conserve Alert. The Conserve Alert is in effect from Tuesday...

Imperial County Unemployment Rate

(Local Jobless rate up, slightly)...The latest unemplkoyment report is for June. It was released Friday morning by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. The June unemployment for Imperial County was estimated at 13%. That is up from a revised 11.5% in May, and below the year ago estimate of 18.8%, This comaores with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4% for the state and 3,8% for the nation during the same period. The report indicates there were 9,000 eligible workers unemployed out of a labor force 68,900. Imperial County still has the highest unbemployment rate in California.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Vaccination Clinics Scheduled

The Imperial County Department of Public Health and Imperil County Office of Education are hosting two COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. The first clinic will be held at Barbara Worth Junior High School in Brawley on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 3 - 6 PM. The second clinic is set for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 3 - 6 PM at the Imperial Valley Center for Exceptional Children, 1525 S. Waterman in El Cento. These no-cost clinics offer first dose, second dose, 1st and 2nd boosters and additional doses of the vaccine for anyone 6 months or older. The Moderna vaccine will be available for children 6 month to 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for 5 years and older. You are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt and don't forget a face cover. Pre-registration at my turn.ca.gov is optional and walk-ins are welcome.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Controversy Continues in Calexico.

(Calexico City Council Decision discussed).... It was at this week's City Council meeting. The decision of concern was Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno's election to be Mayor for another year. The decision was made at the first Calexico City Council meeting in July. The decision passed over Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia. Garcia and Council member Rosie Arreola Fernandez did not favor that decision. Arreaola Fernandez asked that the issue be brought back. It was, but she says what was on the agenda Wednesday was not what she asked for. What was on the agenda was Mayoral Rotation Policy Options. She said what she had requested was a discussion/action item with the clear legal interpretation and writing on resolutions, council annual policy Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem positions annually at the first regular meeting in July. There were a lot of comments that dealt mostly with taking sides on the issue and not the issue in question. Garcia finally asked that the original issue requested be brought back at the next council meeting. The rest of the City Council agreed.
CALEXICO, CA
Weather Changing

The National Weather Service says temperatures will begin to drop a bit. As the temperatures cool Saturday moisture will begin to increase over the region through the weekend creating the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for the Imperial Valley. High temperatures will be in the 105 range with overnight lows in the mid-80's.
ENVIRONMENT
Over 200 Pounds Of Meth Seized

(Major narcotics seizure)....It happened near the Imperial County line. It happened at around noon Wednesday. A Border Patrol agent was patrolling Interstate 15, near Temecula. The agent noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading north The agent initiated a vehicle stop near the County line. During the stop, a Border Patrol K-9 team searched the exterior of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the Jeep. The vehicle was searched and the agent discovered 156 bundles of methamphetamine hidded throughout the vehicle. The bundles weighed 234.5 pounds, and the meth was valued at an estimated $469,000, The driver was a 42 year old Mexican national with a valid crossing card. The driver was arrested and charged with narcotics trafficking. The bundles were turned over to the riverside County Sheriff's Department. The Border Patrol seized the vehicle.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
DUI Arrests

El Centro Police officers made two arrests for Driving Under the Influence Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first incident occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at 8th and Lincoln Streets. A 39-year-old man was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Orange Avenue ended with a 22-year-old woman being cited and released on DUI charges. In both instances the vehicles were towed from the scene.
EL CENTRO, CA
Stolen Truck Recovered

El Centro Police arrested a man driving a stolen pick-up truck. An Automated License Plate Reader, or LPR, notified police dispatch that the truck was northbound on 8th Street. Officers were able to locate the truck on Pico Avenue and then followed the vehicle until making the traffic stop at 8th and Pico. The driver was detained and then cited and released for Auto Theft and several drug violations.
EL CENTRO, CA

