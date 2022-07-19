Conserve Alert

The Imperial County Department of Public Health and Imperil County Office of Education are hosting two COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. The first clinic will be held at Barbara Worth Junior High School in Brawley on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 3 - 6 PM. The second clinic is set for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 3 - 6 PM at the Imperial Valley Center for Exceptional Children, 1525 S. Waterman in El Cento. These no-cost clinics offer first dose, second dose, 1st and 2nd boosters and additional doses of the vaccine for anyone 6 months or older. The Moderna vaccine will be available for children 6 month to 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for 5 years and older. You are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt and don't forget a face cover. Pre-registration at my turn.ca.gov is optional and walk-ins are welcome.
