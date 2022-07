STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members identified the victim in a deadly Stockton shooting as Quiana Noble, 21. Noble is remembered as a pure soul who graced everyone with a smile, and the type who would help others, especially her grandmother. The two had gone bowling just last week. Her family, who live in san Leandro, is now making funeral arrangements after she was killed by gunfire Tuesday night.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO