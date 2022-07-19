ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC woman wins $1 million after buying $30 scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
 5 days ago
Large amount of money (Getty Images)

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Helen Holley, of Robersonville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Holley bought her winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford.

When Holley arrived at lottery headquarters, she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $426,069.

