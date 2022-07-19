ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis man charged with making threats against Nashville judge, prosecutor, TBI says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Bobby Terrell Harris (TBI)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in the Davidson County jail charged with making threats against a prosecutor and judge who are handling his prior case, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported Tuesday.

On May 6, TBI special agents began investigating a report that a man contacted the Administrative Office of the Courts in Davidson County and threatened the lives of the judge and prosecutor handling his case.

TBI agents with the Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department to develop information that identified 33-year-old Bobby Terrell Harris as the person responsible for making the phone call and threats.

Harris was arrested on June 21 in Shelby County on unrelated charges.

Last week, Harris was moved to the Davidson County jail and booked on two counts of Retaliation for Past Action, the TBI said.

He is being held on a $56,000 bond.

