Issa Rae And Syreeta Singleton Are Excited For Audiences To Relate To ‘Rap Sh!t’

Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton at the premiere of HBO Max's 'Rap Sh!t' at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Brian Feinzimer for Variety

Rap Sh!t is prepared to bring to life the hustle-hard story of two Miami women looking to make it big in Hip-Hop, and the series creators cannot wait for audiences to meet them.

“I’m most excited about people meeting Shawna and Mia,” exclaimed showrunner and executive producer Syreeta Singleton of the upcoming series Rap Sh!t to VIBE during a zoom interview ahead of the series premiere. “They’re just such talented women and they’re so different, but also together there’s just magic and chemistry that I think you see on screen. I’m excited for them to be a part of this world of women in entertainment and for people to have two new faces and two new names that they get excited about.”

Executive producer, writer, and creator Issa Rae added, “I wholeheartedly agree. This just feels like such a summer show. I hope that people embrace this show as part of their fun summer experience and yes, really get excited about the characters. See themselves in the character’s journey to try to achieve their dreams. I think there’s something so relatable about that and hopefully, the audience agrees.”

Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, Syreeta Singleton, Issa Rae, Aida Osman , Sadé Clacken Joseph, KaMillion at the premiere of HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

With music as a central theme of the series, Rae hopes Rap Sh!t gives memorable moments surrounding not only original music created for the show, but also the soundtrack. In the past, her breakout series Insecure was not only a weekly watch for the messy yet relatable characters, but also for the songs that amped up the emotions in each episode.

“I think the music is really special. I hope that people get Shawna and Mia’s songs stuck in their heads, that’s the hope for me. And that the people enjoy the soundtrack to the show because this is obviously such a music-centered show and it’s so important to the journey of these characters and the creative.”

Still, the chaotic sticky situationships add layers to the Rap Sh!t story.

“I think people are going to be really excited about the personal relationships our ladies have and are involved in,” added Singleton, agreeing with Issa Rae on the music. “I feel like we just all love a romantic storyline, however romantic it is. But I think that the men in our show are also going to be really exciting conversations for people to have.”

KaMillion as Mia and Aida Osman as Shawna on ‘Rap Sh!t’ Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the series premiere and she and Singleton co-wrote the finale.

Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company, Raedio, handles music supervision for the series.

The original is set to premiere on July 21 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer for Rap Sh!t below.