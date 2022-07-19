How Redding School of the Arts plans to open new high school in August

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Long a desire for the public charter school, Redding School of the Arts is moving forward with plans to open a high school next to its existing campus off Shasta View Drive.

But instead of waiting for the new campus to get built, the school wants to put up four modular buildings that would house a temporary high school in time for the 2022-23 academic year, which starts in mid-August.

On Wednesday, the city’s Board of Administrative Review (BAR) will consider amending the school’s use permit to allow the modular buildings, which would house ninth- and 10th-graders, school Executive Director Lane Carlson said. The BAR meeting starts at 2 p.m. in the River Conference Room inside City Hall.

The modular buildings would be within an empty dirt lot on the southeast side of the campus, and the four buildings would be a combined 4,160 square feet, Carlson said. The temporary high school would share restrooms and other necessary facilities with the existing campus, the city’s staff report says.

Carlson said Redding School of the Arts has been working on this expansion for at least five years. The charter school currently serves kindergarten through eighth grade students.

“We think the community is in need of a small high school,” Carlson said, adding that high school students will be taking college prep courses through an alliance with Shasta College. Other high schools in Shasta County have similar partnerships with Shasta.

The temporary campus would be used for at least two years, with the potential for a one-year extension.

Carlson expects the high school to serve about 50 students in 2022-23.

Ultimately, the high school would serve grades nine through 12 with an enrollment of 300 students.

The new school would be called RSA Early College High School and would be built to the south of RSA on an adjacent 2.3-acre site.

RSA officials had hoped to move students out of the modular buildings and into the new high school campus in August 2023. But Carlson said that date has been pushed back to August 2024.

Carlson explained that the school is in a design-build contract with Gifford Construction and Nichols, Melburg & Rossetto Architects, and has been working with the Redding companies over the last two years.

“Due to the rapid rise in the costs of construction and interest rates recently, RSA's board has paused this process to explore other funding opportunities,” the executive director said.

The school has applied to the state Office of Public School Construction for a grant through its charter school funding program, Carlson said.

Between the grant and loans, Carlson said they hope to secure about $14 million for the high school project.

Redding School of the Arts opened in August 1999 and moved to its then-new $25 million campus on Shasta View Drive in September 2011. The McConnell Foundation paid for construction of the campus, according to Record Searchlight articles.

McConnell in 2007 offered to build the charter school on property it owns off Shasta View Drive across from its walking trail and then lease the campus back to Redding School of the Arts.

Shannon Phillips, the foundation's chief operating officer, said Redding School of the Arts did not ask them to fund the high school expansion. But the school did ask for McConnell to provide the land, which the foundation has agreed to do.

Phillips said the foundation also will eventually deed the property to the school.

"It will become their land to go with their high school since they are funding the project," she said.

McConnell plans to give the property to RSA "once the design is finalized and we establish exactly the footprint they need," Phillips said.

