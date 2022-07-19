ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

30-acre wildfire in Henderson County, evacuation areas set up

By Alisha Tagert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) Multiple fire agencies are fighting a wildfire off FM 59 Tuesday afternoon, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. First reports estimate the fire at 15 acres and...

COVID-19 spreading substantially in Wood County, NET Health says

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), Wood County has entered the highest level of community spread of COVID-19. Wood County is the only area within NET Health’s jurisdiction that has entered the substantial level of community spread, which is defined as “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings [e.g. schools, workplaces, nursing homes, day cares].” All other counties, which include Rains, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg, Henderson and Anderson counties, sit at moderate levels of community spread.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX

