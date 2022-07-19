30-acre wildfire in Henderson County, evacuation areas set up

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), Wood County has entered the highest level of community spread of COVID-19. Wood County is the only area within NET Health’s jurisdiction that has entered the substantial level of community spread, which is defined as “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including congregate settings [e.g. schools, workplaces, nursing homes, day cares].” All other counties, which include Rains, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg, Henderson and Anderson counties, sit at moderate levels of community spread.
