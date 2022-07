HOOKSETT – A murder investigation is underway in Hooksett, New Hampshire after a man was found dead in the road after having been stabbed in the neck.Police received a call just after midnight for a man bleeding and laying partially in the road on Main Street. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Jason Wirtz. He was brought to an area hospital and pronounced dead.An autopsy determined he had been stabbed once in the neck and the manner of death was homicide. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said everyone involved in the death has been identified and there is no threat to the public. Police asked for the public's help as they seek anyone who may have been walking on Main Street between Daniel Webster Highway and College Park Drive from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday. Anyone who drove across the Main Street Bridge is also asked to call police.

HOOKSETT, NH ・ 11 HOURS AGO