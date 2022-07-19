City record

PIQUA — Two executives from Edison State Community College have graduated as fellows of the Ohio Leadership Academy for Student Success on June 15, 2022. Amber Hare, the registrar, and Amy Crow, the chief information officer, were among more than 40 leaders representing all of Ohio’s community colleges that graduated as part of the academy, organized by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC). The leadership development cohort program gathers mid-level administrators, faculty, and staff for a year of training, exchanging ideas, and immersion in how to promote student success.
