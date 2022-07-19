ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

City record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 5 days ago

-7:14 p.m.: public indecency. Police were called to respond to a public indecency report at at a property in...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Jury trial for Sidney man ends in mistrial

SIDNEY – A jury trial in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court on July 19 for Brandt M. Kellem, 28, of Sidney, ended in a mistrial due to some jurors disobeying the court’s rules while on the lunch break. A staff member for the court overheard one juror...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

—————- The annual meeting of the Shelby County Bible Society will be held August 1. All contributors who desire their contributions reported for the present year are requested to hand them to W.A. Graham previous to that time. 100 Years. July 23, 1922. The Refiners Oil...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

NBFD Firemen’s Picnic

Michael Kramer, 7, of New Bremen, competes in a game of water ball at the New Bremen Fire Department Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 23. Michael is the son of Diana and Alan Kramer.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Something for everyone at the Shelby County Fair

SIDNEY — Several days during the week of the Shelby County Fair will have a specially designated day, including for veterans, senior citizens, kids and industrial days. The 2022 Shelby County Fair is July 24-30, and kicking off on Sunday, July 24, it will be the fair preview day. On this day there will opening ceremonies, a church service the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair and the Jr. Fair King and Queen contest.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Trotwood, OH
Crime & Safety
Sidney Daily News

Anna Village Council settles four ordinances and one resolution

ANNA – The Anna Village Council made decisions on four ordinances and one resolution at a regular session on July 12. The council unanimously agreed to postpone an ordinance making revisions to the appendix of the public works section in the village of Anna’s code of ordinances because the fee structure was not updated. The council decided to bring the ordinance repealing medical marijuana dispensaries off the table, and the ordinance failed for lack of motion.
ANNA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Storms sweep area

Storms sweeping through the area on the morning of Saturday, July 23 brought down two large branches at Graceland Cemetery blocking a road and crashing down on several tombstones. The storm also cut power to some people in Shelby County.
ENVIRONMENT
Sidney Daily News

Farmstead features five barns

SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Binkley Pavilion adds to the charm of Tawawa Park

SIDNEY — After two years in the making, finally a ribbon cutting was held Friday afternoon for the new Binkley Pavilion located in the Aschenbach Grove in Tawawa Park. The pavilion has been open for use since April 2022. Roughly about 40 people attended the ribbon cutting on the...
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Court
Sidney Daily News

Vera Event Rentals celebrates grand opening

SIDNEY – Emily Neu might be a well-known name to some around Sidney, as her recent ventures include being the founder and president of the board at The Mercy Mission House and being the community development director at the Shelby County United Way. Now, her already jam-packed schedule includes running Vera Event Rentals, LLC, a “modern event space in downtown Sidney” that was once home to the Alpha Community Center at 330 E. Court St.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to be held July 31

FISHERS, Ind. — Round Room, LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, will donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies through its TCC and Wireless Zone stores on the tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on July 31. Since this program began, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SAFY kicks off annual school supplies drive for foster youth

SIDNEY — SAFY of Sidney is holding their annual school supplies drive to help prepare foster youth for a successful 2022/2023 academic year. According to Sylvia Roop, foster parent recruiter for SAFY, the drive is important to the non-profit organization so that they can provide every youth in foster care with a back pack full of supplies — and it also goes deeper than just that.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

BBB warns consumers about local cryptocurrency business

DAYTON — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been alerted of a digital currency company called Giving Bulls, which may be located in Englewood, as customers have claimed the company took their money with nothing in return. Giving Bulls claimed to be selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Sidney Daily News

‘Celestial Chutes’ builder was master of his craft

SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Fair Board approves new interim vice president

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board approved Mitch Brautigam as interim vice president at a meeting on July 20 following the passing of former Vice President Matt Henman. Brautigam currently serves on the executive fair committee and is involved in multiple other committees, including entertainment, demo derby, midway safety, concessions, and Kids Day.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Two Edison State Community College employees complete leadership academy

PIQUA — Two executives from Edison State Community College have graduated as fellows of the Ohio Leadership Academy for Student Success on June 15, 2022. Amber Hare, the registrar, and Amy Crow, the chief information officer, were among more than 40 leaders representing all of Ohio’s community colleges that graduated as part of the academy, organized by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC). The leadership development cohort program gathers mid-level administrators, faculty, and staff for a year of training, exchanging ideas, and immersion in how to promote student success.
EDISON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Two WiseBridge Wealth Management employees receive prestigious awards

SIDNEY — Two employees at WiseBridge Wealth Management received awards at the Money Concepts International Financial Planning Congress in Stowe, Vermont on July 10. Cindy Helman, a registered financial consultant and the president of WiseBridge, received the APEX Club Award, and Aaron Watkins, also a registered financial consultant, received the Millionaires Club Award.
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy